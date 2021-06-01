Log in
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending legal fight

06/01/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Daimler has agreed to pay Nokia for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies.

Nokia, which makes 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in licensing revenues every year, and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results.

Tech firms want automakers to pay royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars but the latter say their suppliers should pay instead, which could reduce the fees for patent holders.

The agreement announced jointly with Daimler on Tuesday marks the latest win for Nokia which in April struck a deal with China's Lenovo under which the world's biggest PC maker would make a net balancing payment to the Finnish telecoms equipment maker and resolve all pending litigation.

That followed a deal with Samsung the previous month in which the South Korean company agreed to make royalty payments for its technologies related to video standards.

Nokia and Daimler said that they had reached a patent licensing deal and will also halt their litigation. The German carmaker has to date never paid Nokia for using its patents.

"We welcome the settlement, from an economic point of view and because we avoid lengthy ... disputes," a Daimler spokeswoman said.

"Under the agreement, Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return," the companies said in a joint statement.

"The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties," they added.

The end of the dispute means a German court's request to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice, Europe's highest, last year for guidance on the issue will be moot.

Audi, Bentley, BMW, Mini, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volvo are already paying patent fees to Nokia.

($1 = 0.8179 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.94% 217.1 Delayed Quote.12.02%
DAIMLER AG -0.61% 76.17 Delayed Quote.31.80%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -0.53% 9.3 End-of-day quote.27.05%
NOKIA OYJ -0.75% 4.248 Delayed Quote.34.81%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.25% 92.5 Delayed Quote.64.01%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.50% 80500 End-of-day quote.-0.62%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.99% 228.4 Delayed Quote.49.85%
