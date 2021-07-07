Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state
attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court
against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, according
to an entry in the court docket.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of California. The complaint was not
immediately available.
The states have been expected to file a lawsuit saying that
the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in
running its app store for Android phones, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
The lawsuit, one of a series that has been filed against
Google in the United States, follows complaints about Google's
management of its app store, known as the Play Store, even
though the company was originally seen as more open than Apple
Inc.
Google bans apps with objectionable content from its store,
and further requires that some apps use the company's payment
tools and pay Google as much as 30% of their revenue.
Those and related policies prompted criticism from app
developers, particularly when Google said in September it would
ramp up enforcement. Google's Play Store is far
more widely used than similar products from Amazon.com Inc
, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and others.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Richard Pullin)