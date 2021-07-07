Dozens of U.S. states sue Google over Play Store's 'extravagant commission'

(Adds details, comments)
WASHINGTON/OAKLAND, Calif., July 7 (Reuters) - Thirty-seven
U.S. state and district attorneys general sued Alphabet Inc's
Google on Wednesday, alleging that the search and
advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app
store for Android phones.
The lawsuit, one of a series that has been filed against
Google in the United States, follows complaints from app
developers about the management of its Play Store.
Google did not have immediate comment on the new litigation.
Google requires that some apps use the company's payment
tools and give Google as much as 30% of digital goods sales.
"To collect and maintain this extravagant commission, Google
has employed anticompetitive tactics to diminish and
disincentivize competition in Android app distribution," the
lawsuit stated.
"Google has not only targeted potentially competing app
stores, but also has ensured that app developers themselves have
no reasonable choice but to distribute their apps through the
Google Play Store," it added.
Google said last September it would ramp up enforcement of
its policies, drawing criticism from app makers.
Google's Play Store is far more widely used than similar
products from Amazon.com Inc, Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and others.
The new lawsuit drew praise from Meghan DiMuzio, executive
director for the Coalition for App Fairness, which represents
companies including Match Group Inc and Spotify
Technology SA that oppose some of the Play Store rules.
"Anti-competitive policies stifle innovation, inhibit
consumer freedom, inflate costs, and limit transparent
communication between developers and their customers," DiMuzio
said.
Apple Inc's App Store for iPhones and iPads imposes
similar restrictions to Play Store. Google does enable consumers
to avoid the Play Store, but critics say it is not practical to
do so.
Both companies have drawn legal scrutiny.
Video game maker Epic Games Inc sued Google and Apple
separately in federal court in California last year over app
store policies. Proposed classes of developers and consumers
have joined the cases. A judge's decision in the Apple fight is
expected in the coming weeks, and a hearing on Google's effort
to dismiss the case against it is scheduled for July 22.
The states' lawsuit is headed by a group including attorneys
general of Utah, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee, and
joined by others including California and the District of
Columbia.
Google already faces a federal antitrust lawsuit brought by
the Justice Department last year and related lawsuits from two
separate groups of attorneys general. One is led by Texas and
focused on advertising while the other targets Google's alleged
efforts to extend its dominance in search to newer markets, like
voice assistants.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Paresh Dave; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Richard Pullin)