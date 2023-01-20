Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-18
61500.00 KRW   +1.82%
07:20aDutch export rules on China in focus ahead of ASML results
RE
02:16aJapan's 41-Year High Inflation Dampens Stock Trade; Market Inspector Slams Kyushu Electric with Report of Customer Data Infringement
MT
01:57aSouth Korean shares rise for third straight week in a row
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch export rules on China in focus ahead of ASML results

01/20/2023 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week.

The Hague is expected to impose at least some additional restrictions on ASML's exports to China, a Dutch government source familiar with security discussions between the United States and Netherlands told Reuters, though they could not give a timeframe.

ASML, a key supplier to chipmakers, generates about 15% of its sales in China, an important growth market even after it was restricted from selling its most advanced machines there under U.S. pressure in 2019.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing over semiconductors have since steadily worsened.

Washington in October imposed export restrictions on its own chip equipment companies aimed at hobbling China's ability to make chips and to blunt its military progress.

U.S. officials say they expect the Netherlands to follow suit.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Jan. 17 said he expected a "good outcome" to discussions with the United States on the matter after meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington.

But Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher has underlined the Netherlands will not simply adopt U.S. rules.

"I know there's a lot of pressure internationally but I will be fighting for open trade and against protectionism," she told a panel in Davos on Jan. 19.

The government source said The Hague has been working to resolve several concerns.

One is making sure Dutch rules are drafted in such a way that they are not actually more restrictive for ASML than for U.S. companies.

Another is that Japan, home to ASML competitor Nikon, have similar rules, and a third is that new restrictions do not upend the global chip market, which is just emerging from COVID-19 era shortages and needs Chinese production, especially for less-advanced chips.

"We will figure it out," the source said.

EARNINGSThe Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry, which oversees export controls, declined to comment. ASML also declined to comment citing a quiet period ahead of earnings due on Jan. 25.

ASML is expected to post fourth-quarter net income of 1.68 billion euros ($1.82 billion) on record revenue of 6.37 billion euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

In November ASML raised its annual revenue estimates by 25% to at least 30 billion euros by 2025.

The company's top customers including TSMC, Samsung and Intel are engaged in major expansions, so any loss of Chinese sales could initially be offset elsewhere.

Still, the U.S. restrictions are expected to impact 5% of ASML's 38-billion-euro order backlog.

There could be further losses from tougher Dutch rules, if for example, limits are re-applied to sales to China of older technology deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) equipment.

ASML has sold more than 8 billion euros worth of such equipment in China since 2014, when DUV was removed from international lists of goods deemed of possible military use.

The government would need to expand its definition of sensitive technology to include DUV in order to restrict it and may not specify that such a move is targeting China.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

By Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -0.20% 589.3 Real-time Quote.17.23%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.35% 28.42 Delayed Quote.9.00%
NIKON CORPORATION -0.16% 1222 Delayed Quote.4.08%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.82% 61500 End-of-day quote.11.21%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.40% 503 End-of-day quote.12.15%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
07:20aDutch export rules on China in focus ahead of ASML results
RE
02:16aJapan's 41-Year High Inflation Dampens Stock Trade; Market Inspector Slams Kyushu Elect..
MT
01:57aSouth Korean shares rise for third straight week in a row
RE
12:24aResonac in Search of Mega Chip Acquisitions, Partnerships
MT
01/19Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher
DJ
01/19South Korean shares subdued ahead of long holiday period
RE
01/19Health Rounds: AI speeds MRI exams
RE
01/19Get Ready for the Best of Samsung Galaxy, Built for Today and Tomorrow
AQ
01/19South Korean Stocks Close Higher on Overseas Buying; Samsung Adds 2%
MT
01/19South Korean Stocks Close Higher on Overseas Buying
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 301 712 B 244 B 244 B
Net income 2022 35 326 B 28,6 B 28,6 B
Net cash 2022 111 151 B 89,9 B 89,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 412 812 B 334 B 334 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 61 500,00 KRW
Average target price 75 051,28 KRW
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.11.21%333 717
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED1.94%700
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.63%569
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED10.52%326
JNTC CO., LTD.-4.24%260
ALLTERCO AD3.40%211