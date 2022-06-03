EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple - sources

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - EU countries and EU lawmakers
are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones,
tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a
proposal that has been fiercely criticized by Apple,
people familiar with the matter said.
The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first
broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago after
iPhone and Android users complained about having to use
different chargers for their phones.
The former is charged from a Lightning cable while
Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors.
The trilogue next Tuesday will be the second and likely the
final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an
indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said.
Outstanding issues include broadening the scope of the
proposal to laptops, a key demand by EU lawmakers that is likely
to impact Samsung and Huawei and other
device makers, the people said.
EU lawmakers also want to include wireless charging systems
to be harmonized by 2025 while EU countries and the Commission
wants a longer lead-in period for technical reasons.
Apple was not immediately available for comment. It has
previously said the inappropriate use of dated international
standards stifles innovation and that forcing users to change to
new chargers could create a mountain of electronic waste.
