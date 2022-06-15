Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
61900.00 KRW   -0.32%
03:29aEuropean smartphone market falls 12% in Q1, Counterpoint says
RE
06/14MediaTek Captures 45% Market Share in US in April
MT
06/14Taking Self-Expression to the Next Level With a Truly Bespoke Experience
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European smartphone market falls 12% in Q1, Counterpoint says

06/15/2022 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An unidentified man using a smart phone walks through London's Canary Wharf financial district in the evening light in London

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The European smartphone market declined by 12% in the first quarter of the year, registering the lowest shipments in the period for nearly a decade, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

The fall was a result of ongoing component shortages, COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, deteriorating economic conditions and the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, the research firm said.

While market leader Samsung saw shipments fall by 16% and Apple's declined 6%, Realme was the only top-five vendor to register an annual growth in shipments.

"Rising inflation levels across the region are impacting consumer spending, while Samsung and Apple, Russia's first and third ranked smartphone vendors, halted all shipments into Europe's largest market in early March 2022," said Jan Stryjak, Counterpoint Research's associate director.

The research firm expects annual growth in smartphone shipments in Europe to continue to decline for the next few quarters, especially in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.67% 132.76 Delayed Quote.-25.73%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.32% 61900 End-of-day quote.-20.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.38% 56.6437 Delayed Quote.-23.30%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
03:29aEuropean smartphone market falls 12% in Q1, Counterpoint says
RE
06/14MediaTek Captures 45% Market Share in US in April
MT
06/14Taking Self-Expression to the Next Level With a Truly Bespoke Experience
AQ
06/14S.Korean shares hit 19-month low on faster Fed rate-hike worries
RE
06/14S.Korea truckers end strike; gov't agrees to extend pay guarantee
RE
06/13(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-S.Korean truckers' strike disrupts shipment of key chipmaking mater..
RE
06/13Samsung Electronics' Chip Production In China Faces Disruption As S.Korean Truckers Blo..
RE
06/13Striking S.Korean truckers say they may block coal to power plant
RE
06/13South Korea’s Kospi, Kosdaq Plunge Amid Worries of Rate Hike and Global Slowdown;..
MT
06/13S.Korean shares post worst day in nearly two years on inflation shocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 322 998 B 250 B 250 B
Net income 2022 46 968 B 36,4 B 36,4 B
Net cash 2022 119 072 B 92,3 B 92,3 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,61x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 416 599 B 323 B 323 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 61 900,00 KRW
Average target price 92 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-20.95%322 817
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-9.86%770
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.72%587
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-10.27%339
JNTC CO., LTD.-24.31%253
UNIDEVICE AG-40.75%16