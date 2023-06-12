Ex-Samsung Elec executive accused of stealing secrets for China chip factory

(Recasts paragraphs 1-4; adds background, paragraphs 5, 15;
SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - A former executive at South
Korea's Samsung Electronics was indicted on Monday
on suspicion of stealing company technology for a copy-cat chip
factory in China and jeopardising national economic security,
prosecutors said.
South Korea is a chipmaking powerhouse, increasingly pressed
by the geopolitical and economic rivalry between the United
States and China. Last week, President Yoon Suk Yeol described
chip industry competition as "all-out war".
The defendant, who also formerly worked at SK Hynix
as a vice president, is accused of illegally
acquiring Samsung data to build a rival factory only 1.5 km (1
mile) away from a Samsung chip manufacturing facility in Xian,
China, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said in a
statement.
Prosecutors said they estimated the theft of data to have
caused at least 300 billion won ($233 million) worth of losses
for Samsung Electronics.
"It's a grave crime that could deal a heavy blow to our
economic security by shaking the foundation of the domestic chip
industry at a time of intensifying competition in chip
manufacturing," the prosecutors' office said.
The defendant, arrested last month, is denying the
allegations, a prosecutor said.
The suspect, who officials did not identify, worked a
combined 28 years at the South Korean chipmakers, prosecutors
said.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach him for comment.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declined to comment.
The trial date had yet to be confirmed by the court in which
the indictment has been filed.
The attempt to build the new plant using Samsung data
between 2018 and 2019 ended in failure due to funding issues, a
prosecutor said.
Prosecutors said they had indicted six other people for
their suspected involvement, including an inspection company
employee accused of leaking the architectural plan of Samsung's
semiconductor factory.
POLICE ACTION
The indictment comes as South Korea has vowed to step up
support for its chip sector.
Samsung and SK Hynix, the world's top two makers of memory
chips, have invested billions of dollars in chip factories in
China.
While Samsung and SK Hynix depend on U.S. technology and
equipment, about 40% of South Korea's chip exports go to China,
trade ministry data showed.
Although China was a latecomer to memory chip production,
its firms have caught up rapidly to South Korean competitors.
Seoul-based analysts estimate a technology gap of only two
years or less between NAND Flash chips made by China's YMTC and
industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
The South Korean firms have a practice of developing a
cutting-edge chip in South Korea first, then only making them in
their China factories after a year or so, partly to stave off
leaks of the latest technology, the analysts said.
South Korea has been cracking down on corporate spying in
recent months.
On Sunday, police said they had arrested 77 people involved
in 35 cases of suspected industrial espionage in a nationwide
investigation over the past four months.
"We will sternly deal with any leakage of our technology
abroad and strongly respond to illegal leak of domestic
companies' core technologies in semiconductor, automobile and
shipbuilding sectors among others," a national police official
said in a statement.
($1 = 1,287.7700 won)
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Additional reporting by Joyce
Lee; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jason Neely)