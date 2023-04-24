Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
65200.00 KRW   -0.76%
05:59pExclusive - EU tweaks draft patent rules making it easier for patent holders to sue
RE
04:26pGM, Samsung SDI plan to build new U.S. battery plant -sources
RE
10:40aAndroid Smartphones Become Fully Fledged Vehicle Keys : BMW Digital Key Plus now also available on compatible Android devices.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive - EU tweaks draft patent rules making it easier for patent holders to sue

04/24/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has tweaked draft patent rules to make it easier for patent holders to sue companies over royalty disputes following criticism that an earlier draft favoured users while restricting patent owners from seeking injunctions.

The EU executive, which will announce the draft rules on Wednesday, is hoping the move will end costly legal spats over patents essential to key technologies for telecoms equipment, mobile phones, computers, connected cars and smart devices.

Mobile technology was a hotbed of patent litigation in the previous decade involving Apple Inc, Microsoft, HTC Corp, Motorola, Samsung Electronics and Nokia.

EU officials say worries of a patent war involving the automotive industry and the Internet of Things technology as well as China's growing share of key patents were key reasons for the Commission's proposed rules.

The latest draft seen by Reuters allows patent holders to ask a court for injunctions against infringing companies even while the two sides negotiate on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) royalties under the auspices of the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

An earlier draft blocked such legal action until the conclusion of the FRAND-setting process within nine months.

"The obligation to initiate FRAND determination should not be detrimental to the effective protection of the parties' rights," the latest proposal said.

"In that respect, the party that commits to comply with the outcome of the FRAND determination while the other party fails to do so should be entitled to initiate proceedings before the competent national court pending the FRAND determination."

Patent owners say injunctions help to protect their rights while opponents say such bans can inflate royalties and stifle competition.

The draft rules need to be agreed with EU countries and the European Parliament before they can become law.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.19% 165.33 Delayed Quote.27.01%
HTC CORPORATION -0.17% 58 End-of-day quote.4.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.40% 281.77 Delayed Quote.19.16%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 0.22% 293.4 Delayed Quote.13.60%
NOKIA OYJ 0.26% 3.8695 Delayed Quote.-10.80%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.76% 65200 End-of-day quote.17.90%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05:59pExclusive - EU tweaks draft patent rules making it easier for patent holders to sue
RE
04:26pGM, Samsung SDI plan to build new U.S. battery plant -sources
RE
10:40aAndroid Smartphones Become Fully Fle : BMW Digital Key Plus now also available on compatib..
AQ
07:42aSouth Korean Stocks Inch Lower on Big Tech Losses; Samsung Loses 1%, SK Hynix Sheds 2%
MT
06:00aAsia Week Ahead: BoJ's First Meeting with New Governor; Singapore, Austr..
MT
03:15aFactbox-What's on the agenda at the South Korea-US summit?
RE
03:04aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower as Political Tensions Rise
DJ
02:31aSouth Korean shares fall to two-week low on earnings, geopolitical woes
RE
04/23South Korean shares start week lower amid earnings, geopolitical woes
RE
04/23US urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips - FT
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 270 107 B 202 B 202 B
Net income 2023 11 122 B 8,33 B 8,33 B
Net cash 2023 95 919 B 71,9 B 71,9 B
P/E ratio 2023 39,9x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 434 653 B 326 B 326 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 65 200,00 KRW
Average target price 78 600,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.17.90%329 210
HTC CORPORATION4.13%1 572
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED21.96%736
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.54%617
JNTC CO., LTD.38.54%354
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-7.02%274
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer