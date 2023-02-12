Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-09
62800.00 KRW   -0.32%
05:04pExclusive-S.Korea aims to join AI race as startup Rebellions launches new chip
RE
02/10Datametrex AI Secures New Purchase Orders; Surges Over 38% in Frankfurt Trading
MT
02/10Samsung Card's Q4 Income Jumps 28%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-S.Korea aims to join AI race as startup Rebellions launches new chip

02/12/2023 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AI chip startup Rebellions in Seongnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean startup Rebellions Inc launches an artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Monday, racing to win government contracts as Seoul seeks a place for local companies in the exploding AI industry.

The company's ATOM chip is the latest Korean attempt to challenge global leader Nvidia Corp in the hardware that powers the potentially revolutionary AI technology.

AI is the talk of the tech world, as ChatGPT - a chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that generates articles, essays, jokes and even poetry - has become the fastest-growing consumer app in history just two months after launch, according to UBS.

Nvidia, a U.S. chip designer, has a commanding share of high-end AI chips, making up about 86% of the computing power of the world's six biggest cloud services as of December, according to Jefferies chip analyst Mark Lipacis.

The South Korean government wants to foster a domestic industry, investing more than $800 million over the next five years for research and development in a bid to lift the market share of Korean AI chips in domestic data centres from essentially zero to 80% by 2030.

"It's hard to catch up to Nvidia, which is so far ahead in general-purpose AI chips," said Kim Yang-Paeng, senior researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade. "But it's not set in stone because AI chips can carry out different functions and there aren't set boundaries or metrics."

Rebellions' ATOM is designed to excel at running computer vision and chatbot AI applications. Because it targets specific tasks rather than doing a wide range, the chip consumes only about 20% of the power of an Nvidia A100 chip on those tasks, said Rebellions co-founder and chief executive Park Sunghyun.

A100 is the most popular chip for AI workloads, powerful enough to create - in industry lingo, "train" - the AI models. ATOM, designed by Rebellions and manufactured by Korean giant Samsung Electronics Co, does not do training.

While countries such as Taiwan, China, France, Germany and the United States have extensive plans to support their semiconductor companies, the South Korean government is rare in singling out AI chips for a concentrated push.

Seoul will put out a notice this month for two data centres, called neural processing unit farms, with only domestic chipmakers allowed to bid, an official at the Ministry of Science and ICT told Reuters.

'TWISTING ARMS'

In a country whose firms supply half the world's memory chips, the authorities want to create a market that can be a test bed for AI chipmakers, aiming to foster global competitors.

"The government is twisting the arm of the data centres and telling them, 'Hey, use these chips'," Rebellions' Park, a former Morgan Stanley engineer, told Reuters.

Without such support, he said, data centres and their customers would likely stick with Nvidia chips.

Sapeon Korea Inc also plans to participate in the project, the SK Telecom Co subsidiary said.

FuriosaAI, backed by South Korea's top search engine Naver Corp and state-run Korea Development Bank, told Reuters it will also bid.

"There's a lot of momentum behind Nvidia's developments. These startups have got to build momentum, so that will take time," said Alan Priestley, an analyst at IT research firm Gartner. "But government incentives such as what's happening in Korea could well affect the market share within Korea."

Rebellions will seek to participate in the government project in a consortium with KT Corp, a big Korean telecom, cloud and data centre operator, in the hopes of weaning Nvidia customers off the U.S. supplier.

"Amid high dependence on foreign GPUs (graphics processing units) globally, the cooperation between KT and Rebellions will allow us to have an 'AI full stack' that encompasses software and hardware based on domestic technology," said KT vice president Bae Han-chul.

Rebellions declined to give a forecast for its AI chip venture. It has raised 122 billion won ($96 million), including 30 billion won from KT in a funding round joined by Singapore's Temasek Pavilion Capital and 10 billion won grant from the South Korean government.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif., and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Miyoung Kim and William Mallard)

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KT CORPORATION -1.33% 33500 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.20% 263.1 Delayed Quote.9.71%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.40% 98.44 Delayed Quote.15.78%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 5852.33 Real-time Quote.5.87%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.03% 579.674 Real-time Quote.15.14%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.00% 230000 End-of-day quote.29.58%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -4.80% 212.65 Delayed Quote.45.51%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.32% 62800 End-of-day quote.13.56%
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD 0.64% 47000 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05:04pExclusive-S.Korea aims to join AI race as startup Rebellions launches new chip
RE
02/10Datametrex AI Secures New Purchase Orders; Surges Over 38% in Frankfurt Trading
MT
02/10Samsung Card's Q4 Income Jumps 28%
MT
02/10Exclusive-Intel weighs boosting investment in Vietnam chip packaging plant -sources
RE
02/09South Korean shares set for second weekly loss on recession fears
RE
02/09KDDI Selects Samsung 5G Core To Power Its Commercial 5G Standalone Network in Japan
AQ
02/08HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for..
AQ
02/08Adapting To The Changing Home Applia : Samsung and Dacor Experts Share Their Thoughts on t..
AQ
02/08Ciena Supports 5G Acceleration at MWC 2023
AQ
02/07S.Korean shares rise over 1% after Powell remarks; online platforms jump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 302 644 B 239 B 239 B
Net income 2022 35 298 B 27,8 B 27,8 B
Net cash 2022 110 753 B 87,3 B 87,3 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 421 313 B 332 B 332 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 62 800,00 KRW
Average target price 76 051,28 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.56%332 187
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED3.88%696
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.02%600
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED10.96%327
JNTC CO., LTD.18.68%315
ALLTERCO AD11.65%225