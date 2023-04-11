Advanced search
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
65700.00 KRW   +1.08%
05:43aFerrari partners with Samsung to develop in-car displays
RE
03:17aThree quit Samsung India's public policy team in a week -sources
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher Ahead of Key U.S. Data This Week
DJ
Ferrari partners with Samsung to develop in-car displays

04/11/2023 | 05:43am EDT
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna unveils the company's new long term strategy, in Maranello

ROME (Reuters) - Italian supercar maker Ferrari said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Samsung Display to use its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels in future car models.

The South Korean company will develop "bespoke OLED technology display solutions" for the next generation of Ferraris, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

The heads of Ferrari and Samsung Display signed a memorandum of understanding in Asan, South Korea, for which no financial details were disclosed.

Vigna has previously said that as Ferrari is focusing investment on electrification, the company would use external suppliers for non-crucial components or software.

Ferrari plans to unveil its first fully electric car in 2025.

Samsung Display, which plans to invest more than 3 billion dollars on the manufacturing of OLED panels in Asan, is a unit of Samsung Electronics.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI N.V. 0.39% 272.99 Delayed Quote.26.94%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.08% 65700 End-of-day quote.18.81%
