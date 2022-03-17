Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G: Awesome Mobile Experiences Open to Everyone

The new Galaxy A series represents the most popular Galaxy smartphone category, leading the democratization of the latest Galaxy innovations

Samsung Electronics today announced Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G to deliver a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations, offering a holistic mobile experience at a great value. Powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy's signature AI camera, expansive and smooth display and two-day battery life,1 the new Galaxy A series features 5G connectivity, defense-grade security, an eco-conscious, stylish and slim design and advanced connected experiences. Plus, both devices support continuous One UI and Android OS upgrades and security updates2 to ensure the user mobile experience is always awesome.

"We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact mobile technology can have on their lives," said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. "With the latest Galaxy A series release, we're making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy's advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value."

Capture an Awesome Shot in Any Situation

Whether creating content or sharing it with friends, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G offer an advanced, next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful and fun features from the Galaxy S series. Galaxy A53 5G's quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology that takes crisp and steady shots every time. Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers great selfies and clear video call experiences.

Fueled by a brand new 5nm processor, the new Galaxy A series' innovative AI-powered camera makes every image look awesome -even in low lighting. Improved Night mode automatically synthesizes up to 12 images at once, so night photos look bright, with less noise. And when shooting video in low-light environments, the Galaxy A series' framerate is automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos.

The enhanced Portrait mode captures depth and subject outlines more accurately with dual cameras and powerful AI. And with Fun mode, moments can be amplified using playful filters and effects that now work with the Ultra-wide lens. Plus, Photo Remaster breathes new life into old and low quality photos, and Object eraser removes pesky photo bombers in the background.

Maximize Viewing Experiences Anywhere, Anytime

In the past, a sunny day could make it hard to see what's on a smartphone screen, but the new Galaxy A series' intelligent algorithm ensures the display comes through in vivid detail, even outside. Galaxy A53 5G's expansive 6.5-inch3 Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive experience while Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch4 Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Plus, the new Galaxy A series is now equipped with up to two-day battery life and 25W Super Fast Charging5-so viewing, streaming and more can last longer.

Beautiful, Durable, Purposeful Design

The new Galaxy A series is expertly crafted to be fashionable, functional and sustainable. The device's slim bezel creates a smooth, stylish look and Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G feature the tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and IP676 water and dust resistance, providing enhanced durability and peace of mind.

Samsung has always challenged what's possible with technology and will continue to rethink how best to use the planet's resources. Announced in August 2021 with Galaxy for the Planet, Samsung is committed to delivering tangible environmental actions to help make the planet healthier by 2025. Building on Samsung's sustainability efforts, the Galaxy A series7 removes the charger plug and reduces the size of the packaging. Packaging also uses sustainably sourced paper, while the device itself uses recycled post-consumer materials (PCM) for the side buttons and SIM card trays.

Beyond materials, the longevity of the new A series is extended. Both devices guarantee up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximize the smartphone lifecycle.

The Connected Galaxy Experience, Secure and at Your Fingertips

The new Galaxy A series ensures data and information stay protected, secured by the defense-grade Samsung Knox. When storing private photos, notes and apps, Secure Folder offers users an encrypted, digital safe, so only they can access its contents. Using Private Share,8 users can control exactly who has access to files and for how long. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G will also include the new Samsung Wallet,9 a convenient and protected place to safely store everything from boarding passes to credit cards.

Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices for the full, connected Galaxy ecosystem experience. Audio options are expanded by connecting the Galaxy Buds series with a range of devices, including Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G. Available on Galaxy Buds Pro and coming soon to Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live, users will be able to enjoy 360 Audio technology10 which delivers true, immersive, 3D sound. When it's time to get productive, use Link to Windows11 to connect the new Galaxy A series to a Windows PC to copy and paste, transfer files and even answer calls or texts.

Availability12

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 22.

Another new addition to the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A73 5G, will also be available in select markets on April 22.

A new Onyx color of the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live will launch in April, to complement the stylish design of the Galaxy A series.

Specifications

Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G Galaxy A33 5G Galaxy A53 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz Infinity-U Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz Infinity-O Display * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4″ in the full rectangle and 6.2″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera cut-out. * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.3″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1mm, 186g 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm, 189g Camera Rear (Ultra-Wide) 8MP F2.2

(Main) 48MP F1.8 OIS

(Depth) 2MP F2.4

(Macro) 5MP F2.4 Front Rear (Ultra-Wide) 12MP F2.2

(Main) 64MP F1.8 OIS

(Depth) 5MP F2.4

(Macro) 5MP F2.4 Front Processor Octa-Core (2.4GHz, 2GHz) Memory RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB microSD: Up to 1TB * RAM and internal memory capacity may vary by market and carrier. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. ** MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. A typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,860mAh. Charging 25W Super Fast Charging * Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super Fast Charging. For more information on your device, please visit www.samsung.com OS Android 12 One UI 4.1 * Availability of One UI features, apps and services may vary depending on OS version and market. Security Samsung Knox Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth® v 5.1 * Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensing Water Resistance IP67 * IP67 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for use in beaches, pools or near soapy water. Safe against low water pressure only. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

* Specifications may vary by market.

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2022.01.20-01.31 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A536 and SM-A336 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged and many other factors.

2 Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G support up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates.

3 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.3″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole.

4 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4″ in the full rectangle and 6.2″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera cut-out.

5 Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super Fast Charging. For more information on your device, please visit www.samsung.com.

6 Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for use in beaches, pools or near soapy water. Safe against low water pressure only. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

7 Select Galaxy A devices launched in 2022 and more to come.

8 Private Share features require both the sender and receiver to have Galaxy mobile devices with Android 9 or later and the Private Share app.

9 Samsung Wallet will be supported on both Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G. Availability and timing may vary depending on market.

10 360 Audio availability requires a software update via the Galaxy Wearable app starting from March 30th, 2022.

11 Users must link their Samsung Galaxy device to their Windows PC through 'Link to Windows' on phone and Your Phone App on PC and follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into the same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Samsung Galaxy devices. PC (Your Phone App) requires Windows 10 or above. Your Phone requires Samsung Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Some apps on phone screen may require subscription and Actual UI may be different.

12 Availability may vary by market.