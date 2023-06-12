Heatwave lays bare Vietnam's structural electricity woes

* Vietnam used half its installed power capacity during
crisis
* Investment in new projects slow, talks with G7 donors
stalled
* Coal remains top source despite plans to halt its use
HANOI, June 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam is battling
electricity cuts caused by a heatwave that has exposed
structural and bureaucratic problems limiting available power to
half of installed capacity and crimping efforts to unlock $15.5
billion in global climate funding.
The manufacturing hub hosts large factories run by tech
firms Samsung and Foxconn, among others,
but has struggled to upgrade its grid, a key step to satisfy
demand and lure companies diversifying from China and elsewhere.
"Many factories have had to suspend production due to severe
power cuts, and the cuts are regular," said Hong Sun, chairman
of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.
"This is a very serious problem for South Korean companies
operating in Vietnam."
And European businesses urged the government this month to
move quickly to tackle the power crisis.
"Addressing power shortages requires more concerted efforts
to ensure efficient decision-making process for electricity
market reforms," said Trang Nguyen, head of the Southeast Asia
team at Australia's non-profit Climateworks Centre.
But against that backdrop it is unlikely renewable energy
will come to the rescue any time soon, however.
Despite a recent solar development binge, the Southeast
Asian nation home to 100 million people is reliant on coal and
hydropower.
It has nearly 80 gigawatts (GW) of maximum installed power
capacity, but the heatwave has cut output to less than half that
at peak times, data for two-week averages to June 11 from state
network operator EVN shows, or not even enough for normal days.
Average peak demand has grown roughly fourfold since 2006 to
42.5 GW in 2021, an EVN presentation showed in February. That
left the highly populated and industrialised north short of 4.35
GW during the heatwave, the government has said.
Coal-fired plants accounted for about 60% of electricity
output last week, EVN data showed, and May imports of coal, at
4.5 million tonnes, were the highest since June 2020, according
to Refinitiv data.
But even coal is falling short, as roughly 25% of capacity
at such plants has been idled for repairs, the industry ministry
said.
A lack of rain has hit output of hydropower, the No.2 source
of electricity, with some northern provinces receiving just
about a fifth of last year's figure, weather data show.
Water levels at almost all northern hydropower plants are
too low for them to run at more than a quarter of designed
capacity, the industry ministry has said.
CLOUDY PICTURE FOR RENEWABLES
While solar forms a quarter of Vietnam's installed capacity
after a surge in investment in renewable power in the previous
decade, little of that has been tapped, due to delays in project
approvals, lengthy tariff talks and regulatory uncertainty.
Installed capacity from solar farms and rooftop panels stood
at 19.4 GW by the end of 2020, but just 10.5 GW was in use on
average at peak time in the heatwave, EVN says.
And few solar energy producers are hooked up to the grid,
with many having waited years for tariff agreements.
Partly as a result, solar's contribution to Vietnam's power
mix is set to drop to 8.5% of installed capacity by 2030,
excluding rooftop panels, as other energy sources gain share
under a power plan for this decade approved in June.
Wind power projects, slowed by administrative hurdles and
the COVID-19 pandemic, saw about 12.5 GW go unused by February,
after missing a 2021 deadline for government authorisation to
sell electricity at more favourable prices, according to an
internal document from a member of the Group of Seven (G7)
nations seen by Reuters.
Some are still negotiating the tariffs.
Donors from the G7 and others, who pledged $15.5 billion in
December to help Vietnam cut reliance on coal, have long seen
wind, particularly offshore farms, as promising, given the long
coastline and shallow waters in windy areas near big cities.
But Vietnam has not yet approved regulations for such wind
farms and plans for installed capacity of just 6 GW by the end
of the decade.
Little progress has been made to unlock the funds as the
government struggles to decide which department should be
entrusted with the programme, say diplomats and officials
involved in talks with Hanoi.
A decision-making body envisaged to have been set up by
April has not materialised and foreign officials worry that a
first draft plan to use the funds will not be ready by November,
as planned.
Vietnam's ministries of industry and environment did not
reply to requests for comment.
Administrative hurdles and long-standing government
reluctance to accept foreign loans, which form the bulk of the
G7 pledges, are among the factors delaying use of international
funds for climate policies.
"This is a marathon, not a sprint," cautioned one diplomat
from a G7 nation, who expects long delays on offshore wind
farms.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Francesco Guarascio;
Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)