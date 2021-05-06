Log in
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
IBM unveils 2-nanometer chip technology for faster computing

05/06/2021 | 02:32pm BST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for IBM is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - For decades, each generation of computer chips got faster and more power-efficient because their most basic building blocks, called transistors, got smaller.

The pace of those improvements has slowed, but International Business Machines Corp on Thursday said that silicon has at least one more generational advance in store.

IBM introduced what it says is the world's first 2-nanometer chipmaking technology. The technology could be as much as 45% faster than the mainstream 7-nanometer chips in many of today's laptops and phones and up to 75% more power efficient, the company said.

The technology likely will take several years to come to market. Once a major manufacturer of chips, IBM now outsources its high-volume chip production to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd but maintains a chip manufacturing research center in Albany, New York that produces test runs of chips and has joint technology development deals with Samsung and Intel Corp to use IBM's chipmaking technology.

The 2-nanometer chips will be smaller and faster than today's leading edge 5-nanonmeter chips, which are just now showing up in premium smartphones like Apple Inc's iPhone 12 models, and the 3-nanometer chips expected to come after 5-nanometer.

The technology IBM showed Thursday is the most basic building block of a chip: a transistor, which acts like an electrical on-off switch to form the 1s and 0s of binary digits at that foundation of all modern computing.

Making the switches very tiny makes them faster and more power efficient, but it also creates problems with electrons leaking when the switches are supposed to be off. Darío Gil, senior vice president and director of IBM Research, told Reuters in an interview that scientists were able to drape sheets of insulating material just a few nanometers thick to stop leaks.

"In the end, there's transistors, and everything else (in computing) relies on whether that transistor gets better or not. And it's not a guarantee that there will be a transistor advance generation to generation anymore. So it's a big deal every time we get a chance to say there will be another," Gil said.

(This story corrects spelling of 'nanometer' in third paragraph)

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.64% 127.275 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.18% 56.602 End-of-day quote.14.21%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.10% 82600 End-of-day quote.1.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 268 429 B 239 B 171 B
Net income 2021 36 309 B 32,3 B 23,2 B
Net cash 2021 115 532 B 103 B 73,7 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 552 618 B 491 B 353 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 107 108,11 KRW
Last Close Price 82 600,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.98%492 350
HTC CORPORATION28.29%1 154
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-27.99%789
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-18.48%608
JNTC CO., LTD.-12.17%512
UNIDEVICE AG-7.38%41