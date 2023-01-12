Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
60500.00 KRW   +0.17%
12:30aIndian agency accuses Samsung of $212 million customs duty evasion-ET
RE
01/11Samsung Electronics : Unveils High-Performance PC SSD That Raises Everyday Computing and Gaming to a New Level
PU
01/11S. Korean shares climb on Wall St boost; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian agency accuses Samsung of $212 million customs duty evasion-ET

01/12/2023 | 12:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A journalist uses a mobile phone as he works outside the Samsung Electronics smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida

BENGALURU (Reuters) - An Indian government agency has accused the local unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics of evading import taxes worth 17.28 billion rupees ($212 million) by misclassifying a product, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Samsung India Electronics Ltd misclassified networking devices called remote radio heads to avail undue exemption of basic customs duty, the Economic Times reported.

The agency sent Samsung India and PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd (PwC), which was hired to classify the network equipment, a show cause notice, the report said.

Samsung, PwC and India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. ($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
12:30aIndian agency accuses Samsung of $212 million customs duty evasion-ET
RE
01/11Samsung Electronics : Unveils High-Performance PC SSD That Raises Everyday Computing and G..
PU
01/11S. Korean shares climb on Wall St boost; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
01/11Electrolux slides into quarterly loss on weak N.America sales, costs
RE
01/11Apple Said to Start Making In-House Displays Next Year in Shift Away From Samsung, LG
MT
01/11Samsung Engineering Secures 1.6 Trillion Won Order for Ethylene Cracker Plant Construct..
MT
01/11Samsung Electronics to Launch New Galaxy S Smartphones in February
MT
01/11Samsung SDI considers building battery plant for BMW electric cars in Hungary
DP
01/11Samsung- Galaxy Unpacked 2023 : Share the Epic
AQ
01/10Exclusive-Apple supplier BOE plans new factories in Vietnam -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 302 109 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2022 35 371 B 28,4 B 28,4 B
Net cash 2022 111 202 B 89,2 B 89,2 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 406 184 B 326 B 326 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 60 500,00 KRW
Average target price 75 102,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.40%326 094
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED0.52%685
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.50%577
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED21.04%348
JNTC CO., LTD.2.72%279
ALLTERCO AD4.85%212