    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
Intel, Micron CEOs to make case for U.S. semiconductor subsides: testimony

03/22/2022 | 09:12pm GMT
The booth of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at an industrial fair in Frankfurt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel and Micron will make the case Wednesday for U.S. government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize more private sector investment in the United States to enable a resilient and innovative semiconductor ecosystem," testimony viewed by Reuters says.

Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra says in his written testimony that approving $52 billion for chips "will kick start investment in workforce development, R&D, innovation, and expansion of manufacturing in the near term."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 2.11% 48.39 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 1.84% 546.76 Delayed Quote.-25.35%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 0.98% 79.12 Delayed Quote.-15.89%
PACCAR, INC. 0.50% 89.16 Delayed Quote.0.52%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.57% 70300 End-of-day quote.-10.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 314 719 B 258 B 195 B
Net income 2022 46 388 B 38,1 B 28,7 B
Net cash 2022 120 787 B 99,2 B 74,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 472 011 B 388 B 293 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 70 300,00 KRW
Average target price 102 128,21 KRW
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.22%386 187
APPLE INC.-6.86%2 698 909
XIAOMI CORPORATION-29.21%42 448
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-18.83%20 578
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-35.95%12 677
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-23.53%1 062