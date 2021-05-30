Log in
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years

05/30/2021 | 11:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Intel Corp's CEO said on Monday it could take several years for a global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved, a problem that has shuttered some auto production lines and is also being felt in other areas, including consumer electronics.

Pat Gelsinger told a virtual session of the Computex trade show in Taipei that the work-and-study-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a "cycle of explosive growth in semiconductors" that has placed huge strain on global supply chains.

"But while the industry has taken steps to address near term constraints it could still take a couple of years for the ecosystem to address shortages of foundry capacity, substrates and components."

Gelsinger had told The Washington Post in an interview in mid-April the shortage was going to take "a couple of years" to abate, and that it planned to start producing chips within six to nine months to address shortages at U.S. car plants.

Intel announced a $20 billion plan in March to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, building two factories in Arizona and opening its plants to outside customers.

"We plan to expand to other locations in the U.S. and Europe, ensuring a sustainable and secure semiconductor supply chain for the world," Gelsinger said, without elaborating.

Intel's plans could directly challenge the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

The two have come to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing business, moving its centre of gravity from the United States, where much of the technology was once invented, to Asia, where more than two-thirds of advanced chips are now manufactured.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -1.06% 57.12 Delayed Quote.14.65%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.63% 80100 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.37% 590 End-of-day quote.11.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 267 626 B 240 B 240 B
Net income 2021 36 278 B 32,5 B 32,5 B
Net cash 2021 113 670 B 102 B 102 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 537 592 B 482 B 482 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 106 243,24 KRW
Last Close Price 80 100,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.11%482 279
HTC CORPORATION18.37%1 075
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-26.96%808
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-15.70%629
JNTC CO., LTD.-16.52%491
UNIDEVICE AG-5.74%42