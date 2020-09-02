Log in
Intel releases new laptop chips to confront Apple, rising rivals

09/02/2020 | 01:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their

Intel Corp on Wednesday unveiled "Tiger Lake," the 11th generation version of its flagship chip for laptops that it hopes will help it regain lost market share and counter forthcoming Apple Inc machines with Apple-designed chips.

Intel said the chips use a new manufacturing technique and other tweaks that make them more powerful at tasks such as using artificial intelligence to reduce background noise during video calls.

The company said it worked with laptop makers including Dell Technologies Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and that 50 machines from different makers will be available for the holiday shopping season.

The Tiger Lake processors come as Intel, one of the few chip companies that both designs and makes its own chips, has struggled with manufacturing delays. The company has started to lose market share to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc that use outside manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

In a pre-recorded presentation streamed on Wednesday, Intel executives focused on real-world performance. Showcasing the new chip's graphics capability, Intel executives claimed better frame-rate performance than rival chips from Nvidia Corp and AMD, and presented a video clip of a young gamer beating her father while his laptop lagged.

Intel announced a new co-brand for Project Athena laptops, co-engineered with manufacturers, that use Tiger Lake chips called "Intel Evo." The project is aimed at boosting consumer confidence in sometimes-disappointing claims about features such as battery life.

The branding will be available to partners that make high-end machines, similar to the "Ultrabook" branding campaign that Intel launched in 2011 after Apple introduced its MacBook Air machines. Apple, which announced in June it would quit using Intel chips and move to its own Apple Silicon chips, plans to release the first such machines this year.

By Stephen Nellis

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.13% 131.31 Delayed Quote.75.77%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.12% 575.6 Delayed Quote.134.95%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.37% 54400 End-of-day quote.-2.51%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.46% 433 End-of-day quote.30.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 232 457 B 195 B 195 B
Net income 2020 24 236 B 20,4 B 20,4 B
Net cash 2020 100 273 B 84,2 B 84,2 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 364 832 B 307 B 306 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 569x
EV / Sales 2021 1 397x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 70 900,00 KRW
Last Close Price 54 400,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.51%305 567
APPLE INC.75.77%2 294 818
XIAOMI CORPORATION137.48%79 567
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD48.01%22 538
FITBIT, INC.-3.96%1 702
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.75%1 063
