  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
News 
Summary

Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025

12/11/2021 | 04:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is displayed on computer screens

(Reuters) - Research teams at Intel Corp on Saturday unveiled work that the company believes will help it keep speeding up and shrinking computing chips over the next ten years, with several technologies aimed at stacking parts of chips on top of each other.

Intel's Research Components Group introduced the work in papers at an international conference being held in San Francisco. The Silicon Valley company is working to regain a lead in making the smallest, fastest chips that it has lost in recent years to rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

While Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has laid out commercial plans aimed at regaining that lead by 2025, the research work unveiled Saturday gives a look into how Intel plans to compete beyond 2025.

One of the ways Intel is packing more computing power into chips by stacking up "tiles" or "chiplets" in three dimensions rather than making chips all as one two-dimension piece. Intel showed work Saturday that could allow for 10 times as many connections between stacked tiles, meaning that more complex tiles can be stacked on top of one another.

But perhaps the biggest advance showed Saturday was a research paper demonstrating a way to stack transistors - tiny switches that form the most basic building bocks of chips by representing the 1s and 0s of digital logic - on top of one another.

Intel believes the technology will yield a 30% to 50% increase in the number of transistors it can pack into a given area on a chip. Raising the number of transistors is the main reason chips have consistently gotten faster over the past 50 years.

"By stacking the devices directly on top of each other, we're clearly saving area," Paul Fischer, director and senior principal engineer of Intel's Components Research Group told Reuters in an interview. "We're reducing interconnect lengths and really saving energy, making this not only more cost efficient, but also better performing."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 0.22% 50.59 Delayed Quote.1.32%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.59% 723.632 Real-time Quote.21.14%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.66% 76900 End-of-day quote.-5.06%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.92% 76.8 End-of-day quote.23.47%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -0.49% 605 End-of-day quote.14.15%
Financials
Sales 2021 277 232 B 235 B 235 B
Net income 2021 39 822 B 33,7 B 33,7 B
Net cash 2021 109 244 B 92,5 B 92,5 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 517 172 B 438 B 438 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.06%438 359
APPLE INC.35.24%2 944 128
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.17%61 203
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD36.14%26 348
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.56%20 024
HTC CORPORATION162.44%2 384