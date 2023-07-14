Live Co Group PLC - Surrey-based live events and entertainment company - Signs a title sponsorship agreement with Samsung Electronics Co. Samsung Electronics is a South Korea-based maker of consumer electronics and mobile communications products. The deal is worth EUR70,000 with an additional commitment to purchase tickets for the event. Adds that Samsung have chosen to use the Madrid K-pop event to promote its Galaxy Flip 4.

Chair David Ciclitira says: "Samsung is one of the most recognised and respected electronics brands. We have had the pleasure of previously working with Samsung in the art space and I am delighted that we have them as the title sponsor for our K-pop LUX event in Madrid."

Live Co shares were suspended in July due to a delay in publishing its annual results.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

