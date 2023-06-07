Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
71700.00 KRW   -0.69%
12:13aNo handouts to big firms to offset global tax, OECD tells Vietnam
RE
06/06South Korean shares climb for third session as battery makers lead
RE
06/05China’s Sales of Foldable Smartphones Seen More Than Doubling in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No handouts to big firms to offset global tax, OECD tells Vietnam

06/07/2023 | 12:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Women making garments for export at a factory in Hung Yen province

HANOI (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development told Vietnam last week that handouts to big firms to offset higher levies under a global overhaul of tax rules would be problematic, a person familiar with the discussions said.

Reuters exclusively reported last week that Vietnam was planning subsidies worth hundreds of millions of dollars to partly compensate multinationals with big investments in the country, including Samsung Electronics and Intel, for the higher taxes they will face from next year.

Under the new rules shepherded by the OECD, companies paying less than 15% in a low-tax jurisdiction will from January face a top-up levy either in that jurisdiction or in their home country.

Vietnam's plan is the first reported attempt worldwide to find a partial workaround to the new global rules, but other countries are considering similar moves, the person familiar with the talks said, noting the OECD warned of risks these arrangements may pose, potentially "compromising the ultimate purpose" of the reform.

The rules were mainly devised to tackle tax planning practices which have allowed multinationals to pay very low or no tax at all. Usually this is done by basing their headquarters in tax havens, such as Caribbean islands or small European states, where often they had no production activities.

Vietnam is a major manufacturing hub heavily reliant on foreign investment which it has been able to attract over the decades partly thanks to tax sweeteners, but also because of low labour costs, proximity to China, free trade deals and stable government.

Hanoi wants to introduce a top-up tax, but fears that without some sort of compensation, the higher levy could make it less attractive to large multinationals, which have been asking for compensation in private talks. In 2019, Samsung paid as little as 5.1% in tax in one province.

OECD WARNING

In meetings in Hanoi last week, OECD officials told Vietnamese government officials that if subsidies to multinationals were found to be direct compensation for the higher levy, "the domestic top-up tax would be disqualified," the person said, declining to be named because the information was not public.

The person said the OECD made it clear that large companies would therefore have to pay the top-up levy in their home country, for instance South Korea in the case of Samsung.

OECD senior tax official John Peterson declined to comment about the outcome of the meeting, citing confidentiality rules.

However, he said if one country compensates a multinational with "targeted benefits, for example in the form of grants or tax credits" it would no longer be able to raise revenues from a top-up tax.

In that case, the company "will simply be subject to additional top-up tax, equal to the same amount, in another jurisdiction."

Vietnam's government did not reply to Reuters requests for comment.

Asked about the planned measures at a press conference on Monday, Nguyen Thanh Lam, deputy information minister said: "It's a broad and complicated matter. Many government agencies are involved and studying it."

Vietnam's planned subsidies would be in the form of after-tax cash handouts or refundable tax credits, according to initial plans subject to changes, Reuters has reported.

That would benefit companies facing higher levies due to the global tax reform, but also firms which are not impacted by the overhaul, another source familiar with the separate talks between companies and the Vietnamese government told Reuters.

Decisions on compensation would be taken case by case and no direct link would be established between handouts and the top-up tax, the source added.

Asked whether the planned rules could be considered a direct subsidy to offset multinationals' higher taxes, the OECD declined to comment as Vietnam's plans had not been finalised.

Under the new rules, countries can introduce tax incentives for companies, but their laws must be reviewed and supported by tens of nations worldwide which have agreed to the global reform.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; additional reporting by Phuong Nguyen)

By Francesco Guarascio


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION 3.68% 30.96 Delayed Quote.17.14%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.69% 71700 End-of-day quote.29.66%
TOPIX INDEX -0.44% 2226.32 Delayed Quote.17.34%
Financials
Sales 2023 268 422 B 206 B 206 B
Net income 2023 9 798 B 7,53 B 7,53 B
Net cash 2023 90 987 B 69,9 B 69,9 B
P/E ratio 2023 47,7x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 477 242 B 367 B 367 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 71 700,00 KRW
Average target price 81 773,68 KRW
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.66%366 270
HTC CORPORATION9.52%1 721
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED23.39%758
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.15.18%647
JNTC CO., LTD.29.37%334
ALLTERCO AD32.04%275
