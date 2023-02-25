Advanced search
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
61300.00 KRW   -1.13%
09:06aNokia phone maker HMD to set up production in Europe
RE
08:54aTaiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting
RE
08:28aTaiwan says 'Fab 4' chip group held first senior officials meeting
RE
Nokia phone maker HMD to set up production in Europe

02/25/2023 | 09:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides past a Nokia logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - HMD Global Oy, licensee of Nokia-brand smartphones, said on Saturday it is developing capabilities and processes this year to bring 5G device production to Europe.

Europe has no big smartphone manufacturing presence, as all the major companies, including Apple and Samsung, make their phones in Asia to cut costs.

Finland-based HMD said in a news release it was working with a number of IT security partners on software modifications and thorough testing as the first stages of manufacturing and testing smartphones in Europe.

The company did not disclose where in Europe it plans to setup its factory.

The European Union has been encouraging companies to set up production in key sectors, introducing laws and offering subsidies as the bloc did for semiconductors with the European Chips Act.

"While we can't discuss specific European subsidies, we collaborate with multiple parties in both the public and private sector in Europe to advocate for European manufacturing and R&D," HMD chief marketing officer Lars Silberbauer told Reuters.

HMD in 2016 signed an exclusive 10-year licensing agreement with Nokia Oyj, once the world's largest phone maker, to make Nokia-branded smartphones and tablets.

Nokia had by that time lost the smartphone war and sold its entire handset business to Microsoft in 2014. It now focuses on telecoms network equipment.

HMD used Nokia's remaining phone patents and manufacturing facilities of Taiwan's Foxconn to build a new line of smartphones to compete with other budget Android phone makers.

The company also unveiled three smartphones on Saturday - the Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 - with three-day battery life and said it would begin repairing mobiles in collaboration with repair firm iFixit.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Barcelona; Editing by William Mallard)

By Supantha Mukherjee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.80% 146.71 Delayed Quote.14.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.18% 249.22 Delayed Quote.3.92%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.38% 560.686 Real-time Quote.12.95%
NOKIA OYJ -1.28% 4.3515 Delayed Quote.0.57%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.13% 61300 End-of-day quote.10.85%
Financials
Sales 2023 273 258 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2023 14 649 B 11,1 B 11,1 B
Net cash 2023 113 941 B 86,6 B 86,6 B
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 410 795 B 312 B 312 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.85%312 209
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED6.72%689
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.90%607
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED12.27%331
JNTC CO., LTD.16.81%298
ALLTERCO AD11.17%222