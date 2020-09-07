Nokia takes a hit as Samsung secures Verizon 5G deal

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom firm Nokia
has suffered a setback after a source close to the
matter confirmed it had lost out to Samsung Electronics
on a part of the contract to supply new 5G equipment
to Verizon in the United States.
With this $6.64 billion contract win, Samsung has reinforced
its position as a challenger to the dominance of Nokia and its
Nordic rival Ericsson in selling telecom gear, after
China's Huawei was barred from bidding for 5G contracts
in the United States.
The loss for Nokia comes after its new Chief Executive
Pekka Lundmark took the top job in August, but the source said
negotiations were going on before he took charge.
A Nokia spokeswoman declined to comment on the loss.
"We play a critical role in enabling Verizon's 3G and 4G
networks and continue to work with them to accelerate innovation
in 5G," she said. "They remain a top three global customer."
Major telecom firms such as Verizon uses several suppliers
for building various parts of a network with radio contracts
accounting for a big part of the spending.
Liberum analyst Janardan Menon said the contract loss could
impact Nokia's ability to invest in technology at the same rate
at its competition, and rival Ericsson might have even increased
its share at Verizon. Liberum has a "hold" rating on Nokia
shares.
An Ericsson spokesman declined to comment.
Nokia shares were down 1% in morning trade.
The shares had fallen in July when brokerage JPMorgan said
there was a real risk Verizon would reduce its dependence on
Nokia as its primary RAN (radio access network) supplier going
forward and shift towards Samsung.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Anne Kauraren
in Helsinki
Editing by Keith Weir)