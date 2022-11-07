Radio Network of the Future: Samsung Brings Its Expertise on Ruggedized Devices to Airbus' Partnership

Samsung Electronics France announced it has been selected as a partner of the consortium co-sponsored by Airbus and Capgemini and led by the French Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories to develop the lot 2 of the Radio Network of the Future (RRF).

The implementation of this secure high-speed network, initiated by the French government, aims to modernize emergency and homeland security forces communications. To enable them to benefit from a wide range of multimedia services, Samsung and Airbus will work closely together to equip around 400,000 users with Samsung's ruggedized mobile devices - the Galaxy XCover6 Pro smartphones and Galaxy Tab Active3 tablets.

Samsung's ruggedized devices are designed to withstand the harshest environments and are especially suited for the needs of national police, fire departments and civil security. In addition, a standardized fleet of devices will promote synergies and real-time collaboration between users and simplify maintenance, software updates and device security.

This partnership strengthens Samsung's position as a key player in mobile security, placing high-end technology at the service of national sovereignty.

"We would like to thank Airbus for selecting Samsung as a trusted partner for this critical project," said Frédéric Fauchère, Director of the BtoB Mobile Experience Division at Samsung Electronics France. "The innovation, quality and resistance of our ruggedized mobile devices were all criteria of choice for Airbus. We are proud to have the opportunity to put our technology at the service of the communication means of the French security and rescue forces."

"To be selected to work on such a significant and critical service is an honor that we take seriously," said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. "We have spent years building our devices to deliver the best in design, security, functionality, durability and are excited to see these ruggedized devices become a part of major projects like the Radio Network of the Future."

Eric Davalo, Director of Sales & Programs Europe at Airbus SLC said: "Security is a particularly demanding field and Samsung Electronics has established itself as the partner offering the leading technology (smartphones and tablets) perfectly adapted to the critical interventions of security and rescue forces. This partnership with Samsung Electronics creates new opportunities to provide them with cutting-edge innovations."

