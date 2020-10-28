Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Retail investors lift S.Korea shares; caution on virus, U.S. election uncertainties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 03:33am EDT

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back from earlier losses to end higher on Wednesday, boosted by retail investors, although investors were cautious on surging coronavirus cases globally and uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The KOSPI jumped 14.42 points, or 0.62%, to close at 2,345.26, after declining as much as 0.6% to its lowest since Sept. 28 earlier in the session.

** South Korea reported 103 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, more than 88 a day earlier, while European governments moved to impose new curbs.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday an economic relief package would likely come after the Nov. 3 election.

** "Volatility will likely remain high ahead of the U.S. election. Surging infections in Europe and the United States are also worrisome," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding gains were mainly led by retail investors.

** Retail investors bought net 150.79 billion won ($133.77 million) worth of shares on the main board, while foreigners were net buyers of 11.03 billion won, according to Korea Exchange data.

** Heavyweights web portal operator Naver and messaging app service provider Kakao soared 5.3% and 3.7%, respectively, leading gains.

** But chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.3%, extending losses to a second session, following the death of the group's chairman on Sunday.

** The won ended at 1,130.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,125.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.6.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.916%. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. 1.37% 334000 End-of-day quote.117.59%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.61% 2341.94 Real-time Quote.5.86%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.71% 283500 End-of-day quote.52.01%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.99% 59800 End-of-day quote.7.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
03:33aRetail investors lift S.Korea shares; caution on virus, U.S. election uncerta..
RE
10/27SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Funeral send-off held for late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-he..
RE
10/27SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Unboxing the Galaxy S20 FE A Smartphone Packed With Fan-..
AQ
10/27How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee
RE
10/27S.Korea shares slide on coronavirus worries; strong Q3 GDP limits fall
RE
10/27Samsung SDI Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 11%, Driven by Brisk EV Battery Sal..
DJ
10/26Samsung Display gets U.S. licenses to supply some panels to Huawei - source
RE
10/26REPORT : Lee Jae-yong likely successor to Samsung Group
AQ
10/26SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Readies Retail Stores across 1,000 Cities for Hassle-free ..
AQ
10/26SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 237 132 B 210 B 210 B
Net income 2020 27 042 B 23,9 B 23,9 B
Net cash 2020 99 623 B 88,2 B 88,2 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 400 935 B 355 B 355 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 690x
EV / Sales 2021 1 516x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 75 775,00 KRW
Last Close Price 59 800,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.17%355 281
APPLE INC.58.83%1 967 647
XIAOMI CORPORATION95.73%67 980
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.03%18 645
FITBIT, INC.5.94%1 880
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.45%1 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group