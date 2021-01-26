Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/25
89400 KRW   +3.00%
02:26aS.Korea shares drop on liquidity fears in China, U.S. stimulus worries
RE
01/25South Korea Q4 GDP beats expectations, poised for strong 2021 rebound
RE
01/25Nasdaq, S&P 500 Finish at Records -- Update
DJ
S.Korea shares drop on liquidity fears in China, U.S. stimulus worries

01/26/2021 | 02:26am EST
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean stocks fell on Tuesday as foreign investors turned net sellers due to liquidity fears after China's central bank withdrew cash from its banking system and as uncertainty over a U.S. stimulus package lingered. ** The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield both fell. ** By 0630 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 68.68 points, or 2.14%, to 3,140.31.

** Short-term borrowing costs in China jumped to their pre-COVID-19 levels on Tuesday, pressured by the combination of the central bank's extended net drain of cash from the financial system and higher holiday demand. ** Worries over the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan rose after it faced opposition from Republicans in Congress.

** That overshadowed data showing South Korea grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,976.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. Retail investors net purchased more than 4 trillion worth of shares. ** Heavyweight chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 3.02% and 4.44%, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,106.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52% lower than its previous close of 1,100.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.8 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.33%. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.29% this year and gained 16.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 859.77 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 237. ** The won has lost 1.8% against the dollar this year. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.14% 3140.31 Real-time Quote.9.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 3.00% 89400 End-of-day quote.10.37%
SK HYNIX, INC. 5.06% 135000 End-of-day quote.13.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 235 928 B 214 B 214 B
Net income 2020 26 683 B 24,2 B 24,2 B
Net cash 2020 93 685 B 84,9 B 84,9 B
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 598 871 B 543 B 543 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
