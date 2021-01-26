S.Korea shares drop on liquidity fears in China, U.S. stimulus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean stocks fell on Tuesday as foreign investors
turned net sellers due to liquidity fears after China's central
bank withdrew cash from its banking system and as uncertainty
over a U.S. stimulus package lingered.
** The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield both fell.
** By 0630 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 68.68 points,
or 2.14%, to 3,140.31.
** Short-term borrowing costs in China jumped to their
pre-COVID-19 levels on Tuesday, pressured by the combination of
the central bank's extended net drain of cash from the financial
system and higher holiday demand.
** Worries over the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan rose after
it faced opposition from Republicans in Congress.
** That overshadowed data showing South Korea grew at a
faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,976.0 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. Retail investors net purchased more
than 4 trillion worth of shares.
** Heavyweight chip giants Samsung Electronics and
SK Hynix dropped 3.02% and 4.44%, respectively.
** The won was quoted at 1,106.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.52% lower than its previous
close of 1,100.7.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.8 per
dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,106.6.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.33%.
** The KOSPI has risen 9.29% this year and gained 16.5% in the
previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 859.77 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
910, the number of advancing shares was 237.
** The won has lost 1.8% against the dollar this year.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)