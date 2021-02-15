S.Korea shares end at 3-week high on upbeat exports data, Wall St rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares jumped on Monday to their highest
close in three weeks as markets resumed trade after a long
weekend, with upbeat preliminary trade data and Wall Street
scaling record closing high last week lifting investor
sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The KOSPI ended up 46.42 points, or 1.50%, at
3,147.00, the highest close since Jan. 25.
** The market was closed on Thursday and Friday for the
Lunar New Year holidays.
** South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of
February surged 69.1% from a year earlier, customs agency data
showed, driven by a sales boost in major export products and
strong overseas demand.
** Most heavyweights strengthened: Chip giants Samsung
Electronics and SK Hynix gained 3.2% and
4.8%, respectively, while Naver and Samsung SDI
added 5.2% and 2.8%.
** Shares of electric-vehicle battery maker SK Innovation
tumbled as much as 9.6% to a more than three-week
low, while rival LG Chem jumped over 3%, following
SK's loss against LG in a U.S. battery trade case last week.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 728.1 billion won ($660.97
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,101.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.51% stronger than its previous
close at 1,107.0.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,101.2
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,100.9.
** In money and debt markets, March futures for three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.55.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.2 basis points to 0.998%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 4.0 basis points to 1.871%.
($1 = 1,101.5600 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)