SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
S.Korea shares end at 3-week high on upbeat exports data, Wall St rally

02/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Monday to their highest close in three weeks as markets resumed trade after a long weekend, with upbeat preliminary trade data and Wall Street scaling record closing high last week lifting investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended up 46.42 points, or 1.50%, at 3,147.00, the highest close since Jan. 25.

** The market was closed on Thursday and Friday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

** South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of February surged 69.1% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed, driven by a sales boost in major export products and strong overseas demand.

** Most heavyweights strengthened: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 3.2% and 4.8%, respectively, while Naver and Samsung SDI added 5.2% and 2.8%.

** Shares of electric-vehicle battery maker SK Innovation tumbled as much as 9.6% to a more than three-week low, while rival LG Chem jumped over 3%, following SK's loss against LG in a U.S. battery trade case last week.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 728.1 billion won ($660.97 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,101.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.51% stronger than its previous close at 1,107.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,101.2 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures for three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.55.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 0.998%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.0 basis points to 1.871%. ($1 = 1,101.5600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.37% 3149.97 Real-time Quote.8.25%
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.34% 960000 End-of-day quote.16.50%
NAVER CORPORATION 2.23% 366500 End-of-day quote.25.30%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.33% 81600 End-of-day quote.0.74%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. 1.42% 783000 End-of-day quote.24.68%
SK HYNIX, INC. 0.40% 126000 End-of-day quote.6.33%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 2.95% 296500 End-of-day quote.56.05%
