    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-22
67900.00 KRW   -0.15%
S.Korea shares fall as Snap sell-off stokes growth concerns
RE
Samsung Electronics Plans $356 Billion Strategic Investments Over Five Years
MT
Samsung to invest $356 billion over five years in strategic sectors
RE
S.Korea shares fall as Snap sell-off stokes growth concerns

05/24/2022 | 02:59am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as fresh Chinese stimulus failed to lift investor sentiment after a sell-off in Snap Inc raised concerns about how businesses would handle a global economic slowdown. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 41.51 points, or 1.57%, to close at 2,605.87 as of 06:30 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 2.06% and 3.98%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.11%.

** After ending Monday firmer, Nasdaq futures lost 1.4%, with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap which the Snapchat owner's shares tumble 28%.

** China will take a number of steps to support the economy, including broadening tax credit rebates and postpone social security payments, among others, the official Xinhua news agency quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday. ** A key measure of inflation expectations among South Koreans rose in May for a fourth consecutive month to its highest in nearly a decade, a central bank survey found. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 324.5 billion won ($256.37 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,266.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% lower than Monday.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.4 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was at 1,265.2.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.49% so far this year, but lost 2.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 points to 105.61.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 2.969%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 3.218%. ($1 = 1,265.7600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -0.64% 195 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.26% 2610.67 Real-time Quote.-11.17%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.92% 438000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.59% 11535.27 Real-time Quote.-27.42%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.15% 67900 End-of-day quote.-13.28%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.44% 113000 End-of-day quote.-13.74%
SNAP INC. -3.40% 22.47 Delayed Quote.-52.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 324 059 B 257 B 257 B
Net income 2022 47 083 B 37,4 B 37,4 B
Net cash 2022 120 193 B 95,4 B 95,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 454 804 B 361 B 361 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.28%360 990
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-7.37%806
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.78%577
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-23.97%277
JNTC CO., LTD.-22.06%264
UNIDEVICE AG-41.91%16