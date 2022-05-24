S.Korea shares fall as Snap sell-off stokes growth concerns

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as fresh Chinese stimulus failed to lift investor sentiment after a sell-off in Snap Inc raised concerns about how businesses would handle a global economic slowdown. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 41.51 points, or 1.57%, to close at 2,605.87 as of 06:30 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 2.06% and 3.98%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.11%.

** After ending Monday firmer, Nasdaq futures lost 1.4%, with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap which the Snapchat owner's shares tumble 28%.

** China will take a number of steps to support the economy, including broadening tax credit rebates and postpone social security payments, among others, the official Xinhua news agency quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday. ** A key measure of inflation expectations among South Koreans rose in May for a fourth consecutive month to its highest in nearly a decade, a central bank survey found. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 324.5 billion won ($256.37 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,266.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% lower than Monday.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.4 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was at 1,265.2.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.49% so far this year, but lost 2.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 points to 105.61.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 2.969%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 3.218%. ($1 = 1,265.7600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)