S.Korea shares jump most in two weeks on falling virus cases, upbeat China data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares posted their sharpest gain in two
weeks on Monday, as easing domestic COVID-19 cases and upbeat
China data cheered investor sentiment. The won weakened, while
the benchmark bond yield also fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 29.29 points, or
1.29%, at 2,308.08, logging the sharpest daily rise since Sept.
14.
** "Easing of domestic resurgence in COVID-19 ... and
optimism on China's industrial profits data lifted recovery
hopes," said Lee Kyoung-min, Daishin Securities analyst.
** The country reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest
in more than a month since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from
a church and a large political rally last month.
** China's industrial profits grew for the fourth straight
month in August, further supporting economic recovery hopes.
** Shares of Hyundai Motor and messaging app
service provider Kakao Corp led gains by jumping
3.2% and 5%, respectively.
** South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics
and DB Hitek rose on hopes that they may benefit
from the United States' new export restrictions on China's
biggest chipmaker SMIC.
** South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion
and its affiliates Celltrion Pharm and
Celltrion HealthCare jumped on the company's merger
announcement.
** Meanwhile, a Reuters survey showed South Korea's exports
likely grew for the first time in seven months in September due
to more working days and heavy shipments of microchips as
China's Huawei Technologies stockpiled ahead of U.S. sanctions.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 64.2 billion won ($54.72
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended trading at 1,173.6 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than its
previous close at 1,172.3.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.2
per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.5.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.4 basis points to 0.841%.
($1 = 1,173.2300 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh)