MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea shares post best weekly jump in five on U.S. stimulus, easing inflation woes

03/12/2021 | 02:10am EST
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, posting their biggest weekly jump in five, as the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill, and easing concerns about inflation and rising bond yields lifted global risk appetite.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 40.69 points, or 1.35%, at 3,054.39, after gaining 1.88% on Thursday. It posted a 0.93% weekly gain, its biggest rise in five weeks.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.98% and peer SK Hynix jumped 2.19%, while LG Chem and Naver added 0.53% and 1.87%, respectively.

** Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, one of the largest stimulus in American history, ahead of a televised address in which he pledged aggressive action to speed vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4.

** The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, prompting a retreat in bond yields overnight.

** South Korea decided to extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people even as it continues its vaccine roll-out.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 405.6 billion won ($358.07 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,133.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,135.9.

** It weakened 0.68% on a weekly basis, extending losses to a third straight week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.9.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.218%. ($1 = 1,132.7500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.18% 3054.36 Real-time Quote.5.17%
LG CHEM, LTD. 5.39% 939000 End-of-day quote.13.96%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.40% 373500 End-of-day quote.27.69%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.36% 82000 End-of-day quote.1.23%
SK HYNIX, INC. 3.01% 137000 End-of-day quote.15.61%
Financials
Sales 2021 263 675 B 234 B 234 B
Net income 2021 35 356 B 31,3 B 31,3 B
Net cash 2021 108 630 B 96,2 B 96,2 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 549 181 B 485 B 487 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 103 842,11 KRW
Last Close Price 82 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.23%485 147
APPLE INC.-8.09%2 047 476
XIAOMI CORPORATION-34.19%70 900
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.69%19 492
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.22%988
FOCUSRITE PLC2.56%892
