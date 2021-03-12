S.Korea shares post best weekly jump in five on U.S. stimulus, easing inflation woes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, posting their
biggest weekly jump in five, as the passage of a $1.9 trillion
U.S. stimulus bill, and easing concerns about inflation and
rising bond yields lifted global risk appetite.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 40.69 points, or
1.35%, at 3,054.39, after gaining 1.88% on Thursday. It posted a
0.93% weekly gain, its biggest rise in five weeks.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics rose 0.98% and peer SK Hynix
jumped 2.19%, while LG Chem and Naver
added 0.53% and 1.87%, respectively.
** Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, one of the largest
stimulus in American history, ahead of a televised address in
which he pledged aggressive action to speed vaccinations and
move the country closer to normality by July 4.
** The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would
accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing
costs, prompting a retreat in bond yields overnight.
** South Korea decided to extend social distancing rules
with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people even
as it continues its vaccine roll-out.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 405.6 billion won ($358.07
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,133.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.19% higher than its previous
close at 1,135.9.
** It weakened 0.68% on a weekly basis, extending losses to
a third straight week.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,132.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract was quoted at 1,132.9.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
3.9 basis points to 1.218%.
($1 = 1,132.7500 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)