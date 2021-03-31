S.Korea shares slip as U.S. bond yields offset vaccine optimism

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended lower on Wednesday, as worries
over rising U.S. Treasury yields outweighed upbeat Chinese PMI
data and hopes of vaccine- and stimulus-led recovery. The Korean
won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.
** The KOSPI closed down 8.58 points, or 0.28%, at
3,061.42, after gaining as much as 0.78% in early trade.
** For the month, the index gained 1.61%, extending the
buying spree to a fifth straight month.
** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix
slipped 0.97% and 1.49%, respectively, while battery
maker LG Chem ended 0.37% lower.
** The 10-year Treasury yields rose as high as
1.746% on Wednesday from 1.708% in the previous session. U.S.
Treasury yields skyrocketed 83 basis points just this quarter,
the biggest increase in over a decade.
** That dented sentiment even as China's manufacturing
activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months,
underpinning signs of a solid economic recovery.
** Back home, factory output in February grew at its fastest
pace in eight months, mostly due to a boost in semiconductor and
chemicals production.
** Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to outline
later on Wednesday how he intends to pay for a $3-$4 trillion
infrastructure plan.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 296.7 billion won ($262.30
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,131.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.16% higher than its previous
close at 1,133.6.
** It edged 0.73% lower on a monthly basis, extending losses
to a third straight month.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.6
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,131.4.
** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis points to
2.069%.
($1 = 1,131.1600 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh)