MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S.Korea shares track global gains as Yellen calls for more stimulus

01/20/2021 | 02:08am EST
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking global markets, after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen reaffirmed her commitment to more relief measures. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 21.89 points, or 0.71%, at 3,114.55, after rising as much as 1.7% in early trade. The index soared 2.6% on Tuesday.

** On Tuesday, Yellen urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden.

** "Yellen's confirmation hearing continued to boost risk appetite, though worries about short-term overheating (in KOSPI) remains," said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** Major heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDI rose 0.2% and 1.6%, respectively, while Hyundai Motor slid 1%.

** LG Electronics' shares surged 12.8% after the company said it is considering all possibilities when it comes to the direction of its mobile business.

** Meanwhile, automaker Kia Corp jumped 5% on hopes of a project with Apple Inc, though the company said it is reviewing cooperation on self-driving electric cars with multiple foreign firms, without making any mention of Apple.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 237.5 billion won ($216.06 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,100.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% higher than its previous close at 1,102.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,100.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,099.6.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.59.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 0.977%. ($1 = 1,099.2500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.54% 127.83 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 8.51% 261500 End-of-day quote.36.20%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 16.64% 83400 End-of-day quote.33.65%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.72% 3111.77 Real-time Quote.5.49%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. 6.47% 148000 End-of-day quote.9.63%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.35% 87000 End-of-day quote.7.41%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. 3.68% 732000 End-of-day quote.16.56%
SDI CORPORATION 9.99% 96.9 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
SDI GROUP PLC 0.41% 121 Delayed Quote.1.26%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:08aS.Korea shares track global gains as Yellen calls for more stimulus
RE
02:05aASML Q4 results beat, sees outlook upside in 2021 depending on 'geopolitics'
RE
12:54aANALYSIS : China's would-be chip darling Tsinghua Unigroup bedevilled by debt an..
RE
01/19SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Introduces Latest in Its World's Best Selling Consumer SAT..
PU
01/19TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : A Secret Injunction – Ericsson Granted "..
AQ
01/19MARKET CHATTER : Seoul High Court Sentences Samsung Group Heir to 30 Months in P..
MT
01/19MARKET CHATTER : Inverse ETFs Pull in $2 Billion in First Two Weeks of 2021 on E..
MT
01/19Seoul Stocks Gain Over 2% as Higher Earnings Expectations Boost Auto Stocks
MT
01/19S.Korean stocks see best day in over a week on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor bo..
RE
01/19Samsung stocks rebound but Lee's detention raises doubts on pledges for chang..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 235 928 B 215 B 215 B
Net income 2020 26 667 B 24,3 B 24,3 B
Net cash 2020 93 685 B 85,3 B 85,3 B
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 582 240 B 528 B 530 B
EV / Sales 2020 2 467x
EV / Sales 2021 2 223x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 97 820,51 KRW
Last Close Price 87 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.41%527 936
APPLE INC.-4.18%2 150 518
XIAOMI CORPORATION-5.42%101 944
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD28.43%24 435
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.48%1 024
FOCUSRITE PLC-9.21%770
