S.Korea shares track global gains as Yellen calls for more stimulus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking global
markets, after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen
reaffirmed her commitment to more relief measures. Both the won
and the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 21.89 points, or
0.71%, at 3,114.55, after rising as much as 1.7% in early trade.
The index soared 2.6% on Tuesday.
** On Tuesday, Yellen urged lawmakers to "act big" on the
next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits
outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden.
** "Yellen's confirmation hearing continued to boost risk
appetite, though worries about short-term overheating (in KOSPI)
remains," said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.
** Major heavyweights Samsung Electronics and
Samsung SDI rose 0.2% and 1.6%, respectively, while
Hyundai Motor slid 1%.
** LG Electronics' shares surged 12.8% after the
company said it is considering all possibilities when it comes
to the direction of its mobile business.
** Meanwhile, automaker Kia Corp jumped 5% on
hopes of a project with Apple Inc, though the company
said it is reviewing cooperation on self-driving electric cars
with multiple foreign firms, without making any mention of
Apple.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 237.5 billion won ($216.06
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,100.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.24% higher than its previous
close at 1,102.9.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,100.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract was quoted at 1,099.6.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.59.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.3 basis points to 0.977%.
($1 = 1,099.2500 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)