Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea stocks end at 2-wk low on choppy Wall Street; Samsung Elec, Hyundai drag

03/24/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI falls for 4th day, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, following overnight choppy trade on the Wall Street. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 8.39 points, or 0.28%, at 2,996.35, its lowest since March 10. It fell as much as 1.12% in early trade.

** Wall Street ended lower overnight on concerns around the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for the U.S. stimulus bill, while the spread of COVID-19 and related lockdown measures in Europe further dented sentiment.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics tumbled as much as 1.34% after rival Intel Corp announced plans to greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity. Peer SK Hynix also slid 1.11%.

** Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, dipped 2.43% following a report that said the company is expected to see production disruptions from April because of a widespread chip shortage.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 478.7 billion won ($422.50 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,133.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% lower than its previous close at 1,129.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.88.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.112%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 1.985%. ($1 = 1,133.0300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.09% 226500 End-of-day quote.17.97%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.28% 63.48 Delayed Quote.31.73%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.34% 2995.55 Real-time Quote.4.72%
LG CHEM, LTD. -3.73% 775000 End-of-day quote.-5.95%
NAVER CORPORATION -2.65% 386000 End-of-day quote.31.97%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.24% 81800 End-of-day quote.0.99%
SK HYNIX, INC. -2.17% 135000 End-of-day quote.13.92%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
03:02aS.Korea stocks end at 2-wk low on choppy Wall Street; Samsung Elec, Hyundai d..
RE
01:32aTSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 billion expansion challen..
RE
03/23TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : TSMC Shares Drop After Intel Chip Investme..
DJ
03/23TSMC shares slide even as Taiwan plays down Intel expansion
RE
03/23Intel CEO Presses Turnaround Effort With $20 Billion Investment Plan -- 5th U..
DJ
03/23Intel CEO Presses Turnaround Effort With $20 Billion Investment Plan -- 4th U..
DJ
03/23Intel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominan..
RE
03/23INTEL  : CEO Fast-Tracks Turnaround Bid With $20 Billion Investment Plan -- Upda..
DJ
03/23INTEL  : CEO Fast-Tracks Turnaround Bid With $20 Billion Investment Plan
DJ
03/23MARKET CHATTER : NVIDIA Chips to be Reportedly Used in New Nintendo Switch
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 264 413 B 233 B 233 B
Net income 2021 35 534 B 31,4 B 31,4 B
Net cash 2021 101 099 B 89,3 B 89,3 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 548 646 B 485 B 484 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 104 526,32 KRW
Last Close Price 81 800,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.99%483 725
APPLE INC.-7.65%2 081 556
XIAOMI CORPORATION-22.74%78 956
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.51%18 004
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.24%993
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-1.35%914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ