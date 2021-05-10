Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea stocks end at record high as U.S. jobs data shock eases rate woes

05/10/2021 | 03:07am EDT
* KOSPI end at record high, foreigners turn net buyers in 9 days

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a record high on Monday, as weak U.S. jobs data supported expectations that interest rates would remain low for an extended period, boosting risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 52.10 points, or 1.63%, to close at an all-time high of 3,249.30. The index gained for a fourth straight session.

** The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday, after U.S. jobs growth unexpectedly slowed, easing concerns over prospects for rising rates.

** "Investor sentiment improved as a shock in the U.S. April jobs data lifted expectations over more stimulus and eased concerns about tapering and normalisation in monetary policy," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.59% and 0.39%, respectively, while Hyundai Motor and Samsung BioLogics added 2.46% and 1.49%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 238.7 billion won ($214.21 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,113.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% higher than its previous close at 1,121.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.89.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.139%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.137%. ($1 = 1,114.3200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.22% 224000 End-of-day quote.16.67%
LG CHEM, LTD. -2.03% 919000 End-of-day quote.11.53%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.14% 361000 End-of-day quote.23.42%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. 2.68% 804000 End-of-day quote.-2.66%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.49% 81900 End-of-day quote.1.11%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.39% 129500 End-of-day quote.9.28%
Financials
Sales 2021 268 040 B 241 B 241 B
Net income 2021 36 301 B 32,6 B 32,6 B
Net cash 2021 114 381 B 103 B 103 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 550 477 B 495 B 494 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 106 972,97 KRW
Last Close Price 81 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.11%494 762
HTC CORPORATION31.71%1 192
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.60%820
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-19.24%602
JNTC CO., LTD.-11.74%521
UNIDEVICE AG-9.02%41