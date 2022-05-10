S.Korea stocks fall for sixth day on global economic slowdown concerns

* KOSPI hits near 1-1/2-yr low, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won touches 26-month low against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell for a sixth straight session on
Tuesday, hitting their lowest in nearly one-and-a-half years on
worries of global economic slowdown due to monetary tightening
in the United States and prolonged lockdown measures in China.
The Korean won hit a fresh 26-month low, while the benchmark
bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 14.25 points, or
0.55%, at 2,596.56, after dropping as much as 2.21%. It marked
the longest losing streak since late November 2021, and the
lowest close since Nov. 30, 2020.
** The market cut early sharp losses on the perception that
stocks were over-sold with no new downside factors, as well as a
rebound in U.S. stock index futures and Chinese stocks, said Lee
Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 0.61% but peer SK Hynix jumped
2.33%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost
0.13%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 319.5 billion won ($250.37
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol started his
five-year term on Tuesday, while his inauguration speech had
little impact on markets.
** The won was last quoted at 1,276.4 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its
previous close at 1,274.0, after hitting a fresh 26-month low of
1,278.9.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,276.0
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,276.0.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 105.14 in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.8 basis point to 3.052%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.412%.
($1 = 1,276.1300 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)