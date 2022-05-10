Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-08
66100.00 KRW   -0.60%
05/09HARMAN Announces Support for AWS for Automotive Initiative
AQ
05/09Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia - sources
RE
05/09Samsung 6G Forum, Preparing for the Future of Next-Generation Communications Technologies, A Virtual Roundtable With Samsung Research's 6G Leaders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea stocks fall for sixth day on global economic slowdown concerns

05/10/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI hits near 1-1/2-yr low, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won touches 26-month low against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, hitting their lowest in nearly one-and-a-half years on worries of global economic slowdown due to monetary tightening in the United States and prolonged lockdown measures in China. The Korean won hit a fresh 26-month low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 14.25 points, or 0.55%, at 2,596.56, after dropping as much as 2.21%. It marked the longest losing streak since late November 2021, and the lowest close since Nov. 30, 2020.

** The market cut early sharp losses on the perception that stocks were over-sold with no new downside factors, as well as a rebound in U.S. stock index futures and Chinese stocks, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% but peer SK Hynix jumped 2.33%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.13%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 319.5 billion won ($250.37 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol started his five-year term on Tuesday, while his inauguration speech had little impact on markets.

** The won was last quoted at 1,276.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,274.0, after hitting a fresh 26-month low of 1,278.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,276.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,276.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 105.14 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 3.052%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.412%. ($1 = 1,276.1300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAISHIN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.48% 16650 End-of-day quote.-10.72%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.51% 2597.81 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.87% 394000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.60% 66100 End-of-day quote.-15.58%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.00% 107500 End-of-day quote.-17.94%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05/09HARMAN Announces Support for AWS for Automotive Initiative
AQ
05/09Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia - sources
RE
05/09Samsung 6G Forum, Preparing for the Future of Next-Generation Communications Technologi..
AQ
05/09Samsung Unveils 6G Spectrum White Paper and 6G Research Findings
AQ
05/09MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 9, 2022
05/09BANK OF KOREA MAY TAKE ON "BACK-TO-B : Samsung Securities
MT
05/09South Korean Stocks Shed over 1% as Economic Slowdown Concerns Rise; Samsung Electronic..
MT
05/09S.Korea stocks hit near 1-1/2-yr low on rising U.S. yields, China lockdowns
RE
05/09KICKING THE CHINA HABIT : South Korea hunts tungsten treasure
RE
05/08South Korea hunts tungsten treasure in race for rare minerals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 321 727 B 252 B 252 B
Net income 2022 46 696 B 36,5 B 36,5 B
Net cash 2022 119 818 B 93,8 B 93,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 443 235 B 347 B 347 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 66 100,00 KRW
Average target price 96 717,95 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.58%346 906
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-5.78%826
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.09%607
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-32.88%279
JNTC CO., LTD.-19.82%279
UNIDEVICE AG-30.64%18