S.Korea stocks fall for sixth day on global economic slowdown concerns

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, hitting their lowest in nearly one-and-a-half years on worries of global economic slowdown due to monetary tightening in the United States and prolonged lockdown measures in China. The Korean won hit a fresh 26-month low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 14.25 points, or 0.55%, at 2,596.56, after dropping as much as 2.21%. It marked the longest losing streak since late November 2021, and the lowest close since Nov. 30, 2020.

** The market cut early sharp losses on the perception that stocks were over-sold with no new downside factors, as well as a rebound in U.S. stock index futures and Chinese stocks, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% but peer SK Hynix jumped 2.33%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.13%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 319.5 billion won ($250.37 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol started his five-year term on Tuesday, while his inauguration speech had little impact on markets.

** The won was last quoted at 1,276.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,274.0, after hitting a fresh 26-month low of 1,278.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,276.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,276.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 105.14 in late afternoon trade.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 105.14 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 3.052%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.412%.