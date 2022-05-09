S.Korea stocks hit near 1-1/2-yr low on rising U.S. yields, China lockdowns

* KOSPI falls to 1-1/2-year low, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits 26-month low against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell over 1% on Monday to their lowest in nearly one-and-a-half year, with risk appetite dampening across Asian markets as higher U.S. Treasury yields make bonds more attractive amid China's extended lockdown measures and the Ukraine crisis.

** Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

** The Korean won hit its lowest in more than two years, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 33.70 points, or 1.27%, at 2,610.81. The index fell for a fifth session and marked the lowest close since November 30, 2020.

** China tightened lockdown measures in Shanghai over the weekend, while Russia will celebrate Victory Day on Monday with a possibility of declaring war on Ukraine.

** China, which is neighbouring South Korea's biggest trading partner, saw its export growth slowed to single digits, the weakest in almost two years, while imports barely changed in April as tighter and wider COVID-19 curbs halted factory production and crimped domestic demand.

** The stock market's recent weakness reflected not only the U.S. monetary tightening, but also concerns over global economic slowdown, with heavier lockdown measures in China intensifying supply chain woes, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.60% while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 1.87%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 226.5 billion won ($177.68 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,274.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,272.7, marking the lowest close since March 19, 2020.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,274.2 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,275.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.24 point to 105.08 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.2 basis points to 3.079%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 3.409%. ($1 = 1,274.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)