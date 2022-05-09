S.Korea stocks hit near 1-1/2-yr low on rising U.S. yields, China lockdowns

* KOSPI falls to 1-1/2-year low, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won hits 26-month low against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell over 1% on Monday to their
lowest in nearly one-and-a-half year, with risk appetite
dampening across Asian markets as higher U.S. Treasury yields
make bonds more attractive amid China's extended lockdown
measures and the Ukraine crisis.
** Bond yields move inversely to their prices.
** The Korean won hit its lowest in more than two years,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 33.70 points, or
1.27%, at 2,610.81. The index fell for a fifth session and
marked the lowest close since November 30, 2020.
** China tightened lockdown measures in Shanghai over the
weekend, while Russia will celebrate Victory Day on Monday with
a possibility of declaring war on Ukraine.
** China, which is neighbouring South Korea's biggest
trading partner, saw its export growth slowed to single digits,
the weakest in almost two years, while imports barely changed in
April as tighter and wider COVID-19 curbs halted factory
production and crimped domestic demand.
** The stock market's recent weakness reflected not only the
U.S. monetary tightening, but also concerns over global economic
slowdown, with heavier lockdown measures in China intensifying
supply chain woes, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo
Sang-young.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics fell 0.60% while peer SK Hynix
was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution
dropped 1.87%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 226.5 billion won ($177.68
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was last quoted at 1,274.0 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.10% lower than its
previous close at 1,272.7, marking the lowest close since March
19, 2020.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,274.2
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,275.0.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.24 point to 105.08 in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
6.2 basis points to 3.079%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.8 basis points to 3.409%.
($1 = 1,274.7800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)