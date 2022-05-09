Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-05
66500.00 KRW   -2.06%
Summary 
Summary

S.Korea stocks hit near 1-1/2-yr low on rising U.S. yields, China lockdowns

05/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
* KOSPI falls to 1-1/2-year low, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits 26-month low against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell over 1% on Monday to their lowest in nearly one-and-a-half year, with risk appetite dampening across Asian markets as higher U.S. Treasury yields make bonds more attractive amid China's extended lockdown measures and the Ukraine crisis.

** Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

** The Korean won hit its lowest in more than two years, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 33.70 points, or 1.27%, at 2,610.81. The index fell for a fifth session and marked the lowest close since November 30, 2020.

** China tightened lockdown measures in Shanghai over the weekend, while Russia will celebrate Victory Day on Monday with a possibility of declaring war on Ukraine.

** China, which is neighbouring South Korea's biggest trading partner, saw its export growth slowed to single digits, the weakest in almost two years, while imports barely changed in April as tighter and wider COVID-19 curbs halted factory production and crimped domestic demand.

** The stock market's recent weakness reflected not only the U.S. monetary tightening, but also concerns over global economic slowdown, with heavier lockdown measures in China intensifying supply chain woes, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.60% while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 1.87%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 226.5 billion won ($177.68 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,274.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,272.7, marking the lowest close since March 19, 2020.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,274.2 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,275.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.24 point to 105.08 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.2 basis points to 3.079%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 3.409%. ($1 = 1,274.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.32% 2611.09 Real-time Quote.-11.11%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.00% 401500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIRAE CORPORATION -2.21% 13300 End-of-day quote.-5.34%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.06% 66500 End-of-day quote.-15.07%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.83% 107500 End-of-day quote.-17.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.13% 70.251 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 321 141 B 253 B 253 B
Net income 2022 46 512 B 36,7 B 36,7 B
Net cash 2022 119 837 B 94,5 B 94,5 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 445 870 B 352 B 352 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 66 500,00 KRW
Average target price 96 948,72 KRW
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.07%351 544
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-4.98%826
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.86%607
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-28.08%279
JNTC CO., LTD.-18.10%279
UNIDEVICE AG-32.66%18