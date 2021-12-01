S.Korea stocks jumps most since Feb on bargain hunting, upbeat trade data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their biggest jump more than nine months on Wednesday on with bargain hunting, after a sharp drop in the previous session over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, while upbeat exports data also boosted sentiment.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended up 60.71 points, or 2.14%, at 2,899.72, logging its sharpest gain since Feb. 25 and snapping a six-day losing streak. November, however, was its worst month since March 2020.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 4.35% and 2.19%, respectively, while LG Chem and Naver added 3.46% and 2.36% each.

** The nation's exports grew at their fastest pace in three months in November, thanks to post-pandemic recoveries in major trading partners that pushed up demand for chips and petrochemicals.

** Separate survey data showed its factory activity expanded further in November, though output shrank for a second straight month.

** The country reported a new daily record of 5,123 new coronavirus cases, while the health ministry called for tighter virus prevention measures to head off Omicron, after suspected cases entered the country from Nigeria.

** On the main board, foreigners bought net 906.8 billion won ($769.30 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,179.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.74% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,178.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 109.10.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.185%. ($1 = 1,178.7300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)