S.Korea stocks jumps most since Feb on bargain hunting, upbeat trade data

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares posted their biggest jump more than
nine months on Wednesday on with bargain hunting, after a sharp
drop in the previous session over Omicron coronavirus variant
concerns, while upbeat exports data also boosted sentiment.
** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
** The KOSPI ended up 60.71 points, or 2.14%, at
2,899.72, logging its sharpest gain since Feb. 25 and snapping a
six-day losing streak. November, however, was its worst month
since March 2020.
** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix jumped 4.35% and 2.19%,
respectively, while LG Chem and Naver
added 3.46% and 2.36% each.
** The nation's exports grew at their fastest pace in three
months in November, thanks to post-pandemic recoveries in major
trading partners that pushed up demand for chips and
petrochemicals.
** Separate survey data showed its factory activity expanded
further in November, though output shrank for a second straight
month.
** The country reported a new daily record of 5,123 new
coronavirus cases, while the health ministry called for tighter
virus prevention measures to head off Omicron, after suspected
cases entered the country from Nigeria.
** On the main board, foreigners bought net 906.8 billion
won ($769.30 million) worth of shares.
** The won ended at 1,179.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.74% higher than its previous
close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,178.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract was quoted at 1,179.5.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 109.10.
** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to
2.185%.
($1 = 1,178.7300 won)
