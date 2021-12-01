Log in
S.Korea stocks jumps most since Feb on bargain hunting, upbeat trade data

12/01/2021 | 02:14am EST
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their biggest jump more than nine months on Wednesday on with bargain hunting, after a sharp drop in the previous session over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, while upbeat exports data also boosted sentiment.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended up 60.71 points, or 2.14%, at 2,899.72, logging its sharpest gain since Feb. 25 and snapping a six-day losing streak. November, however, was its worst month since March 2020.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 4.35% and 2.19%, respectively, while LG Chem and Naver added 3.46% and 2.36% each.

** The nation's exports grew at their fastest pace in three months in November, thanks to post-pandemic recoveries in major trading partners that pushed up demand for chips and petrochemicals.

** Separate survey data showed its factory activity expanded further in November, though output shrank for a second straight month.

** The country reported a new daily record of 5,123 new coronavirus cases, while the health ministry called for tighter virus prevention measures to head off Omicron, after suspected cases entered the country from Nigeria.

** On the main board, foreigners bought net 906.8 billion won ($769.30 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,179.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.74% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,178.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 109.10.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.185%. ($1 = 1,178.7300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -2.53% 694000 End-of-day quote.-15.78%
NAVER CORPORATION -1.42% 381000 End-of-day quote.30.26%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.38% 71300 End-of-day quote.-11.98%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.72% 114000 End-of-day quote.-3.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 276 805 B 235 B 235 B
Net income 2021 39 545 B 33,5 B 33,5 B
Net cash 2021 109 091 B 92,5 B 92,5 B
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 478 228 B 403 B 406 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.98%402 905
APPLE INC.24.58%2 628 961
XIAOMI CORPORATION-41.93%61 526
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD23.94%24 044
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.95%20 295
HTC CORPORATION152.03%2 300