    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
S.Korea stocks log biggest weekly drop in nearly 3 mths

05/14/2021 | 03:10am EDT
SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, but logged the biggest weekly drop in almost three months, as investors began shrugging off inflation worries. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 31.21 points, or 1.00%, to 3,153.32 as of 06:32 GMT. For the week, the index declined 1.37%, the biggest weekly loss since February-end.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.04% and peer SK Hynix advanced 0.85%, while LG Chem gained 0.47% and Naver rose 1.48%.

** Volatility from higher-than-expected U.S. inflation figures seems to be easing, and investors are focusing on the April minutes from Federal Open Market Committee meetings, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Worries arose from the annual U.S. consumer prices which unexpectedly rose the most in over a decade, prompting markets to wager on earlier policy tightening and sending stock markets tumbling.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 419.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,128.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,129.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.1.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.74% so far this year, and gained 2.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 822.50 million shares. Of the total 907 issues traded, 504 advanced.

** The won has lost 3.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.95.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.116%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 2.160%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.51% 850000 End-of-day quote.3.16%
NAVER CORPORATION -1.60% 337500 End-of-day quote.15.38%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.88% 78500 End-of-day quote.-3.09%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.67% 117500 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
Financials
Sales 2021 268 040 B 237 B 237 B
Net income 2021 36 301 B 32,2 B 32,2 B
Net cash 2021 114 381 B 101 B 101 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 528 040 B 467 B 468 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 106 972,97 KRW
Last Close Price 78 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.09%467 032
HTC CORPORATION13.98%1 025
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-29.35%774
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-21.69%507
JNTC CO., LTD.-13.83%500
UNIDEVICE AG-5.74%42