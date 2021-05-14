S.Korea stocks log biggest weekly drop in nearly 3 mths

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Friday, but logged the biggest
weekly drop in almost three months, as investors began shrugging
off inflation worries. The Korean won strengthened, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 31.21 points, or 1.00%, to
3,153.32 as of 06:32 GMT. For the week, the index declined
1.37%, the biggest weekly loss since February-end.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 2.04% and peer SK Hynix advanced
0.85%, while LG Chem gained 0.47% and Naver
rose 1.48%.
** Volatility from higher-than-expected U.S. inflation figures
seems to be easing, and investors are focusing on the April
minutes from Federal Open Market Committee meetings, said Lee
Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Worries arose from the annual U.S. consumer prices which
unexpectedly rose the most in over a decade, prompting markets
to wager on earlier policy tightening and sending stock markets
tumbling.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 419.3 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,128.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.06% higher than its previous
close at 1,129.3.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.4 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,128.1.
** The KOSPI has risen 9.74% so far this year, and gained 2.0%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 822.50 million shares. Of the total 907 issues
traded, 504 advanced.
** The won has lost 3.7% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.95.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8
basis points to 1.116%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 0.4 basis points to 2.160%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)