Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea stocks post biggest drop in five weeks

01/24/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their biggest drop in five weeks on Monday, as investors weighed concerns about U.S. Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy and a possible Russian attack on Ukraine. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 42.29 points, or 1.49%, to close at 2,792.00.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.66% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while LG Chem fell 3.31% and Naver fell 1.35%.

** Uncertainty over the pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening and a sharp decline in Wall Street shares on Friday hit Korean stocks, while geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe also added to worries, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 435.6 billion won ($364.32 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,194.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.6 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,196.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 6.23% so far this year, but lost 6.4% in the previous 30 sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 468.25 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 85.

** The won has lost 0.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 points to 108.20.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 2.539%. ($1 = 1,195.6400 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.3538 Delayed Quote.0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.794 Delayed Quote.0.40%
DAISHIN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.29% 17050 End-of-day quote.-8.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.13215 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.32% 0.0134 Delayed Quote.0.10%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.47% 2791.15 Real-time Quote.-4.83%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.29% 694000 End-of-day quote.12.85%
LG CORP. 0.00% 79200 End-of-day quote.-2.10%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.60% 333000 End-of-day quote.-12.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.67055 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
S&P 500 -1.89% 4397.94 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.18% 75600 End-of-day quote.-3.45%
SK HYNIX INC. -4.80% 119000 End-of-day quote.-9.16%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:11aS.Korea stocks post biggest drop in five weeks
RE
01/23Renault, Zhejiang Geely Partner To Produce Electric, Gasoline-fueled Cars In South Kore..
MT
01/21Biden touts Intel's $20B semiconductor plants as a return to American ingenuity
AQ
01/21Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage
AQ
01/21Samsung - Setting a New Standard for Smartphones in Our Changing World
AQ
01/21Samsung - Ensure Seamless Performance of Your Galaxy Smartphone
AQ
01/21Renault, Geely in Tieup to Make New Vehicles in South Korea
DJ
01/21Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea
RE
01/21Geely, renault say they will begin production at the renault-sam…
RE
01/21S.Korea stocks end near 13-month low on tech rout, Fed rate hike bets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 278 689 B 234 B 234 B
Net income 2021 39 330 B 33,0 B 33,0 B
Net cash 2021 108 525 B 90,9 B 90,9 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 508 177 B 427 B 426 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 75 600,00 KRW
Average target price 101 307,69 KRW
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.45%426 581
HTC CORPORATION-18.51%2 044
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.77%704
JNTC CO., LTD.-7.53%335
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-0.20%317
UNIDEVICE AG-3.47%29