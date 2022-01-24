S.Korea stocks post biggest drop in five weeks

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares posted their biggest drop in five weeks
on Monday, as investors weighed concerns about U.S. Federal
Reserve tightening monetary policy and a possible Russian attack
on Ukraine. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 42.29 points, or 1.49%, to
close at 2,792.00.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 0.66% and peer SK Hynix was flat,
while LG Chem fell 3.31% and Naver fell
1.35%.
** Uncertainty over the pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening
and a sharp decline in Wall Street shares on Friday hit Korean
stocks, while geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe also added
to worries, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 435.6 billion won ($364.32
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.18% lower than its previous
close at 1,194.0.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.6 per
dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,196.1.
** The KOSPI has fallen 6.23% so far this year, but lost 6.4% in
the previous 30 sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 468.25 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
930, the number of advancing shares was 85.
** The won has lost 0.6% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.10 points to 108.20.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8
basis points to 2.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 0.1 basis points to 2.539%.
($1 = 1,195.6400 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Rashmi Aich)