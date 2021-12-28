S.Korea stocks rise after strong Wall Street rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean stocks rose on Tuesday following a strong close
for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to
book profit before the year-end. The Korean won weakened, while
the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.74 points, or 0.69%, to
3,020.29, as of 0632 GMT.
** Investors bought shares before the ex-dividend date and
positive sentiment following a strong Wall Street rally also
helped, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment &
Securities.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix climbed
1.19%, while LG Chem advanced 0.80% and Naver
gained 1.05%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 439.1 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,188.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.10% lower than its previous
close at 1,186.8.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.8 per
dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,188.3.
** The KOSPI has risen 5.11% so far this year.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 591.97 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
931, the number of advancing shares was 524.
** The won has lost 8.6% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 109.13.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2
basis points to 1.788%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 0.7 basis point to 2.205%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)