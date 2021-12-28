Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

S.Korea stocks rise after strong Wall Street rally

12/28/2021 | 01:54am EST
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks rose on Tuesday following a strong close for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to book profit before the year-end. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.74 points, or 0.69%, to 3,020.29, as of 0632 GMT.

** Investors bought shares before the ex-dividend date and positive sentiment following a strong Wall Street rally also helped, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix climbed 1.19%, while LG Chem advanced 0.80% and Naver gained 1.05%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 439.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,186.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.8 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.3.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.11% so far this year.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 591.97 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 524.

** The won has lost 8.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 109.13.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.788%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 2.205%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.3433 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7814 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.13234 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.01336 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.47% 3015.9 Real-time Quote.4.58%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.97% 627000 End-of-day quote.-23.91%
LG CORP. 0.12% 82600 End-of-day quote.-13.95%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.91% 380500 End-of-day quote.30.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.68138 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
S&P 500 1.38% 4791.19 Delayed Quote.25.82%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.37% 80200 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.56% 126000 End-of-day quote.6.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 277 663 B 234 B 234 B
Net income 2021 39 922 B 33,7 B 33,7 B
Net cash 2021 108 648 B 91,6 B 91,6 B
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 538 354 B 453 B 454 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 80 200,00 KRW
Average target price 98 350,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.99%453 368
APPLE INC.35.90%2 958 566
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%59 385
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.68%26 637
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.03%20 108
HTC CORPORATION178.37%2 533