S.Korean 3-yr treasury yield ends at a decade high; stocks fall

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korean treasury yields
surged to fresh multi-year highs on Monday on bets of faster
monetary tightening at home and abroad, while expectations of
additional bond issuance for a supplementary budget plan also
weighed on the market.
South Korea's official three-year treasury bond yield
ended 19.9 basis points higher at 3.186%, a level
not seen since mid-July 2012.
South Korea's official 10-year treasury bond yield
was up 13.6 basis points at 3.305%, the highest
level since mid-June 2014.
The Bank of Korea (BOK), one of the more aggressive central
banks in Asia in tightening policy, has raised its benchmark
interest rate by a total of 75 basis points to 1.25% since
August. Analysts see further rises to as high as 2% by the end
of this year.
BOK chief nominee Rhee Chang-yong on Sunday emphasized
stabilization of household debt as an "urgent task".
South Korea's incoming president, Yoon Suk-yeol, on Sunday
named Choo Kyung-ho, a conservative lawmaker, to be deputy prime
minister and finance minister. The country is facing surging
inflation, household debt and demand for welfare.
Choo, as a member of the presidential transition committee,
has been working to draw up a supplementary budget plan to
support small businesses and self-employed people who have been
affected by COVID.
Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs after
the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes signalled faster
monetary tightening.
Sentiment in the South Korean bond market has been
negatively affected by surging inflation, the U.S. monetary
policy outlook and the prospective supplementary budget plan,
said Kyobo Securities' fixed-income analyst Paik Yoon-min.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.64
points to 104.61 and futures on 10-year bonds dropped
1.25 points to 113.75.
In the stock market, the benchmark KOSPI closed down
7.29 points, or 0.27%, at 2,693.10 as China's
faster-than-expected inflation data added to inflation concerns.
Among heavyweight stocks, technology giant Samsung
Electronics gained 0.15% but peer SK Hynix
fell 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
dropped 3.30%.
The won closed trading at 1,233.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.65% lower than its previous
close at 1,225.1.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Bradley Perrett)