    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-07
67800.00 KRW   -0.29%
04/08S.Korean stocks mark first weekly fall in a month
RE
04/07Huawei P50 Pocket Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - Flipping Out
AQ
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 7, 2022
S.Korean 3-yr treasury yield ends at a decade high; stocks fall

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korean treasury yields surged to fresh multi-year highs on Monday on bets of faster monetary tightening at home and abroad, while expectations of additional bond issuance for a supplementary budget plan also weighed on the market.

South Korea's official three-year treasury bond yield ended 19.9 basis points higher at 3.186%, a level not seen since mid-July 2012.

South Korea's official 10-year treasury bond yield was up 13.6 basis points at 3.305%, the highest level since mid-June 2014.

The Bank of Korea (BOK), one of the more aggressive central banks in Asia in tightening policy, has raised its benchmark interest rate by a total of 75 basis points to 1.25% since August. Analysts see further rises to as high as 2% by the end of this year.

BOK chief nominee Rhee Chang-yong on Sunday emphasized stabilization of household debt as an "urgent task".

South Korea's incoming president, Yoon Suk-yeol, on Sunday named Choo Kyung-ho, a conservative lawmaker, to be deputy prime minister and finance minister. The country is facing surging inflation, household debt and demand for welfare.

Choo, as a member of the presidential transition committee, has been working to draw up a supplementary budget plan to support small businesses and self-employed people who have been affected by COVID.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes signalled faster monetary tightening.

Sentiment in the South Korean bond market has been negatively affected by surging inflation, the U.S. monetary policy outlook and the prospective supplementary budget plan, said Kyobo Securities' fixed-income analyst Paik Yoon-min.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.64 points to 104.61 and futures on 10-year bonds dropped 1.25 points to 113.75.

In the stock market, the benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.29 points, or 0.27%, at 2,693.10 as China's faster-than-expected inflation data added to inflation concerns.

Among heavyweight stocks, technology giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.15% but peer SK Hynix fell 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 3.30%.

The won closed trading at 1,233.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.65% lower than its previous close at 1,225.1. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.69% 439500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.29% 67800 End-of-day quote.-13.41%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.32% 112000 End-of-day quote.-14.50%
