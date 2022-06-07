S.Korean shares end lower; domestic bond yield hits over 8-year high

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares tracked losses on Wall Street to
close lower on Tuesday, while worries about persistent inflation
and policy tightening lifted local treasury yields to a more
than eight-year high. The Korean won, too, weakened.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended 44.31 points, or 1.66%,
lower at 2,626.34.
** South Korea's 10-year treasury yield rose by more than 13
basis points to 3.534% — the highest since April 2014.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 1.95%, peer SK Hynix slid 2.80%,
and battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 1.26%.
** The KOSPI pared earlier losses towards the afternoon but
the prospect of a faster-than-expected U.S. monetary policy
tightening is pushing U.S. treasury yields higher and adding
volatilities in the global market, said Lee Kyung-min, an
analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 205.0 billion won ($163.14
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,257.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, down 1.19%.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,257.5
per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,257.0.
** The KOSPI has fallen 11.80% so far this year, but lost
1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume was 517.04 million shares. Of the
total traded issues of 929, the number of advancing shares was
163.
** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.31 point to 104.82.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
10.5 basis points to 3.225%.
($1 = 1,256.6100 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Youn Ah
Moon; editing by Uttaresh.V)