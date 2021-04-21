Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/20
83900 KRW   +0.72%
03:06aS.Korean shares end lower on spike in global COVID-19 cases
RE
02:59aSweden's Ericsson core profit beats forecast, patent fight casts shadow
RE
01:04aERICSSON  : Q1 core profit beats forecast
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares end lower on spike in global COVID-19 cases

04/21/2021 | 03:06am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday as foreign investors dumped stocks on concerns of spiking global cases of the novel coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 49.04 points, or 1.52%, at 3,171.66. It ended at a record high on Tuesday.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,428.8 billion won ($1.28 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 1.55% and 4.33%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slumped 3.25% and 2.69% each.

* Hyundai Motor's shares slid 1.53% as chip shortage issue outweighed expectations of a nearly three-fold surge in first-quarter profit. The company is due to report its earnings on Thursday.

** The nation's exports during the first 20 days of April surged 45.4% from a year earlier, but that did little to lift the sentiment.

** More than 142.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,173,422 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

** The won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.56%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.2 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,118.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.96.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.108%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.997%. ($1 = 1,117.3100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.43% 229000 End-of-day quote.19.27%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.28% 3178.37 Real-time Quote.12.17%
LG CHEM, LTD. 1.36% 893000 End-of-day quote.8.37%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.26% 391000 End-of-day quote.33.68%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.72% 83900 End-of-day quote.3.58%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.36% 138500 End-of-day quote.16.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 267 367 B 239 B 239 B
Net income 2021 35 917 B 32,1 B 32,1 B
Net cash 2021 99 452 B 89,0 B 89,0 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 563 075 B 504 B 504 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 106 594,59 KRW
Last Close Price 83 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.58%503 974
HTC CORPORATION29.92%1 167
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.31%952
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-13.33%636
JNTC CO., LTD.-2.61%563
UNIDEVICE AG-6.56%42
