S.Korean shares end lower on spike in global COVID-19 cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday as foreign
investors dumped stocks on concerns of spiking global cases of
the novel coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery. The
won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 49.04 points, or
1.52%, at 3,171.66. It ended at a record high on Tuesday.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,428.8 billion won ($1.28
billion) worth of shares on the main board.
** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix dropped 1.55% and 4.33%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and
internet giant Naver slumped 3.25% and 2.69% each.
* Hyundai Motor's shares slid 1.53% as chip
shortage issue outweighed expectations of a nearly three-fold
surge in first-quarter profit. The company is due to report its
earnings on Thursday.
** The nation's exports during the first 20 days of April
surged 45.4% from a year earlier, but that did little to lift
the sentiment.
** More than 142.35 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,173,422 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
** The won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, down 0.56%.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.2
per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,118.0.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.96.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.6 basis points to 1.108%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.997%.
($1 = 1,117.3100 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)