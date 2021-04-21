S.Korean shares end lower on spike in global COVID-19 cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday as foreign investors dumped stocks on concerns of spiking global cases of the novel coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 49.04 points, or 1.52%, at 3,171.66. It ended at a record high on Tuesday.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,428.8 billion won ($1.28 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped 1.55% and 4.33%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver slumped 3.25% and 2.69% each.

* Hyundai Motor's shares slid 1.53% as chip shortage issue outweighed expectations of a nearly three-fold surge in first-quarter profit. The company is due to report its earnings on Thursday.

** The nation's exports during the first 20 days of April surged 45.4% from a year earlier, but that did little to lift the sentiment.

** More than 142.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,173,422 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

** The won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.56%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.2 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,118.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.96.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.108%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.997%. ($1 = 1,117.3100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)