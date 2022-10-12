Advanced search
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
55800.00 KRW   +0.72%
10/12S.Korean shares fall on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
10/12Samsung Electronics : Announces Expanded Partnership With Google To Elevate Smart Home Experiences
PU
10/12Samsung Further Expands Health and Wellness Ecosystem With Even More Connected and Diverse Health Services
AQ
S.Korean shares fall on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

10/12/2022 | 09:47pm EDT
*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won flat against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday towards their lowest level in nearly two weeks, as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 12.94 points, or 0.59%, to 2,189.53, as of 0106 GMT. If losses hold, the index will mark its lowest close since Sept. 30.

** Investor focus is on September U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which is expected to show a slower but still-high annual rise.

** "Downward stabilisation of the inflation data is now a premise and the key is how fast it could fall," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.18%, peer SK Hynix gained 0.64%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.14%.

** But most other heavyweights fell, with internet platform operators leading the way. Naver lost 3.40%, while Kakao declined 4.31% and affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay dropped 6.48% and 4.56%, respectively.

** Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 103.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 56.3 billion won ($39.49 million) on the main board, after eight straight buying sessions.

** The won was quoted 0.01% lower at 1,425.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform. In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,426.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 102.11.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 4.164%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.8 basis points to 4.185%. ($1 = 1,425.7200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. -0.50% 49850 End-of-day quote.-55.69%
KAKAO PAY CORP. -0.41% 36200 End-of-day quote.-79.26%
KAKAOBANK CORP. -0.28% 17750 End-of-day quote.-69.92%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.47% 2202.47 Real-time Quote.-26.01%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -2.91% 483000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. 2.13% 6230 End-of-day quote.-27.98%
MIRAE CORPORATION -0.71% 8450 End-of-day quote.-39.86%
NAVER CORPORATION 2.21% 162000 End-of-day quote.-57.20%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.72% 55800 End-of-day quote.-28.74%
SK HYNIX INC. 4.21% 94000 End-of-day quote.-28.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 307 546 B 215 B 215 B
Net income 2022 36 434 B 25,5 B 25,5 B
Net cash 2022 114 011 B 79,8 B 79,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,92x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 374 670 B 262 B 262 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 55 800,00 KRW
Average target price 77 052,63 KRW
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.74%259 669
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-23.46%1 439
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-22.71%600
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.69%593
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-43.84%212
JNTC CO., LTD.-39.23%184