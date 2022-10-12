S.Korean shares fall on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won flat against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday towards their lowest level in nearly two weeks, as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 12.94 points, or 0.59%, to 2,189.53, as of 0106 GMT. If losses hold, the index will mark its lowest close since Sept. 30.

** Investor focus is on September U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which is expected to show a slower but still-high annual rise.

** "Downward stabilisation of the inflation data is now a premise and the key is how fast it could fall," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.18%, peer SK Hynix gained 0.64%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.14%.

** But most other heavyweights fell, with internet platform operators leading the way. Naver lost 3.40%, while Kakao declined 4.31% and affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay dropped 6.48% and 4.56%, respectively.

** Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 103.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 56.3 billion won ($39.49 million) on the main board, after eight straight buying sessions.

** The won was quoted 0.01% lower at 1,425.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform. In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,426.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 102.11.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 4.164%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.8 basis points to 4.185%. ($1 = 1,425.7200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)