S.Korean shares fall over 1% on U.S. tightening, Europe energy worries

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday for a fifth consecutive session, logging their longest losing streak in two months, on worries of U.S. monetary tightening and Europe's energy struggle. The Korean won touched an over 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 27.16 points, or 1.10%, lower at 2,435.34, its lowest close since July 28.

** Investors are eying the U.S. and European countries' PMI data due later the day, which will likely determine near-term directions of euro and dollar, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Thursday to fight inflation, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but they are divided on how high borrowing costs will be by the year-end.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.50% and peer SK Hynix was down 1.68%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.56%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 1.1 billion won ($817,345) on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,345.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.42% lower than its previous close, after touching its lowest since April 29, 2009 at 1346.6.

** Early in the session, foreign exchange authorities issued a verbal warning against speculative trading in the dollar-won. The won temporarily turned higher after the intervention.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.1% lower at 1,345.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,344.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.17 point to 104.78 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.5 basis points to 3.290%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.370%. ($1 = 1,345.8200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)