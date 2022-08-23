S.Korean shares fall over 1% on U.S. tightening, Europe energy worries

* KOSPI falls more than 1%
* Korean won touches over 13-year low
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday for a fifth
consecutive session, logging their longest losing streak in two
months, on worries of U.S. monetary tightening and Europe's
energy struggle. The Korean won touched an over 13-year low,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended 27.16 points, or 1.10%,
lower at 2,435.34, its lowest close since July 28.
** Investors are eying the U.S. and European countries' PMI
data due later the day, which will likely determine near-term
directions of euro and dollar, said Daishin Securities' analyst
Lee Kyoung-min.
** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank is expected to
raise its key interest rate again on Thursday to fight
inflation, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but they
are divided on how high borrowing costs will be by the year-end.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 1.50% and peer SK Hynix was down
1.68%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose
0.56%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 1.1 billion
won ($817,345) on the main board.
** The won was last quoted at 1,345.5 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.42% lower than its
previous close, after touching its lowest since April 29, 2009
at 1346.6.
** Early in the session, foreign exchange authorities issued
a verbal warning against speculative trading in the dollar-won.
The won temporarily turned higher after the intervention.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.1% lower
at 1,345.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,344.4.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds fell 0.17 point to 104.78 in
late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
3.5 basis points to 3.290%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.370%.
($1 = 1,345.8200 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)