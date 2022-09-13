Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
55600.00 KRW   -0.71%
03:26aS.Korean shares post biggest surge in 1-1/2 years as heavyweights shine
RE
09/12Experience and Explore, Samsung Launches New Premium Experience Store at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi
AQ
09/11TAIWAN-CHINA TENSIONS A REMINDER TO TECH : diversify chip manufacturers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares post biggest surge in 1-1/2 years as heavyweights shine

09/13/2022 | 03:26am EDT
* KOSPI ends up 2.7%, biggest since Feb 2021

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their biggest jump since late February, 2021 on Tuesday, buoyed by heavyweight chipmakers and Wall Street's rally during domestic holidays. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended up 65.26 points, or 2.74%, at 2,449.54.

** In one day, the market priced in all of global market's strong rebound seen over the holiday weekend, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min, who expected the U.S. inflation data to add to KOSPI's short-term gaining momentum.

** South Korean financial markets were closed from last Friday through Monday to observe local Thanksgiving Chuseok holidays.

** Focus is on the U.S. inflation data for August, due later the day, for clues on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy path.

** South Korea's exports shrank during Sept. 1-10, data showed.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped 3.96% and peer SK Hynix rose 3.43%, their biggest surge in nearly 10 and two months, respectively.

** Among other heavyweights, battery makers, internet platform operators and biopharmaceutical shares saw solid gains, while those of automakers were comparably limited with Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp rising 0.25% and 0.49% each.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 396.8 billion won ($288.79 million), after six sessions of selling.

** The won was last quoted at 1,373.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,373.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,372.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 104.12.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.8 basis points to 3.551%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.3 basis points to 3.645%. ($1 = 1,374.0000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.99% 200000 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
KIA CORPORATION -1.70% 80900 End-of-day quote.-1.58%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.81% 2449.54 Real-time Quote.-19.95%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.71% 55600 End-of-day quote.-28.99%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.00% 90400 End-of-day quote.-30.99%
Financials
Sales 2022 314 043 B 229 B 229 B
Net income 2022 41 323 B 30,1 B 30,1 B
Net cash 2022 119 191 B 86,8 B 86,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,79x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 374 710 B 273 B 273 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
