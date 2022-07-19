S.Korean shares slip as chipmaker rally cools

* KOSPI ends slightly lower, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday as
chipmakers ended their two-session rally. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 4.28 points, or
0.18%, at 2,370.97, after hitting a near three-week high in the
previous session.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics fell 1.62% and peer SK Hynix
lost 0.99%, after surging in the previous two sessions to their
highest since mid-June.
** On Wall Street overnight, Apple Inc shares fell
more than 2% on a report that said the company plans to slow
hiring and spending growth next year, fanning worries about
weaker earnings for other tech shares as well.
** It raised concerns of economic recession and weak
earnings ahead of major tech companies' results, but it is not
yet an issue that should significantly damage investor
sentiment, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.
** The U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is on a visit
to Seoul where she will meet the South Korean president, finance
minister, central bank chief and the CEO of LG Chem.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 38.7 billion won ($29.49
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was last quoted at 1,313.4 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.30% higher than its
previous close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.4% at
1,313.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,312.6.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 104.85 in
late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.0 basis point to 3.218%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.289%.
($1 = 1,312.4100 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)