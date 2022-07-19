Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
61900.00 KRW   +3.17%
03:11aS.Korean shares slip as chipmaker rally cools
RE
02:51aYellen vows tough U.S. measures against countries abusing economic order
RE
01:32aAsian shares weaken as traders eye central banks' rate plans
RE
Summary 
Summary

S.Korean shares slip as chipmaker rally cools

07/19/2022 | 03:11am EDT
* KOSPI ends slightly lower, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday as chipmakers ended their two-session rally. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 4.28 points, or 0.18%, at 2,370.97, after hitting a near three-week high in the previous session.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.62% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.99%, after surging in the previous two sessions to their highest since mid-June.

** On Wall Street overnight, Apple Inc shares fell more than 2% on a report that said the company plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year, fanning worries about weaker earnings for other tech shares as well.

** It raised concerns of economic recession and weak earnings ahead of major tech companies' results, but it is not yet an issue that should significantly damage investor sentiment, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** The U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is on a visit to Seoul where she will meet the South Korean president, finance minister, central bank chief and the CEO of LG Chem.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 38.7 billion won ($29.49 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,313.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.4% at 1,313.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,312.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 104.85 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 3.218%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.289%. ($1 = 1,312.4100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.06% 147.07 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.16% 2368.85 Real-time Quote.-20.29%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.59% 515000 End-of-day quote.-16.26%
LG CORP. 1.05% 76700 End-of-day quote.-5.19%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.75% 393000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 3.17% 61900 End-of-day quote.-20.95%
SK HYNIX INC. 2.33% 101000 End-of-day quote.-22.90%
