  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
60400.00 KRW   -0.98%
03:00aS.Korean shares track Wall St lower, won touches one-month low
RE
02:00aHacker tournament brings together world's best in Las Vegas
RE
08/17Hacker tournament brings together world's best in Las Vegas
RE
News 
All News

S.Korean shares track Wall St lower, won touches one-month low

08/18/2022 | 03:00am EDT
* KOSPI falls for second straight session

* Korean won hits one-month low against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended losses for a second session on Thursday tracking Wall Street's overnight weakness, although sharp gains in heavyweight Samsung Electronics capped losses. The won touched a one-month low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 8.42 points, or 0.33%, at 2,508.05, following a 0.67% fall on Wednesday.

** The U.S. Fed officials saw "little evidence" last month that inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control a surge in prices, according to July 26-27 policy meeting minutes.

** The market underwent an uneasy session after the Fed's meeting minutes that could be interpreted in two contrasting aspects of its strong will for price stabilisation and concerns over excessive tightening, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped 1.82%, its best day in nearly a month but peer SK Hynix fell 1.44% and battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.33%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 310.2 billion won ($234.74 million) on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,320.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.79% lower than its previous close, after hitting its lowest since July 18 at 1,321.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.5% at 1,321.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,320.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 105.27 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 3.133%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 3.227%. ($1 = 1,321.4700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
