S.Korean shares, won rise on cenbank's rate hike; bond yields soar

* KOSPI rises more than 1%
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield soars
SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, with
investors cheering the central bank's better-than-expected
growth outlook and an interest rate hike in line with
expectations. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond
yield surged.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 29.81 points, or
1.22%, at 2,477.26, rising for a second straight session.
** South Korea's central bank raised its key interest rate
by a quarter-percentage point.
** The rate hike had neutral impact on the stock market, as
it was in line with expectations, while the market took a
positive note from the central bank's assessment of smaller
chance for economic recession, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at
Shinhan Financial Investment.
** The Bank of Korea cut its projections for economic growth
only slightly to 2.6% this year from 2.7% previously, before
slowing further to 2.1% in 2023.
** The BOK significantly lifted its inflation forecasts,
signalling more policy tightening, sending bond yields and the
local currency higher.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained
0.97%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
advanced 1.77%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 41.5 billion
won ($31.10 million) on the main board, extending their buying
streak to eighth day.
** The won was last quoted at 1,335.2 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.52% higher than its
previous close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.4% at
1,335.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,333.8.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds dropped as much as 0.71 point
to 103.95 in late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield surged
by as much as 20.7 basis points to 3.527%, while the benchmark
10-year yield jumped by as much as 16.3 basis points to 3.596%,
marking their highest since June 30.
($1 = 1,334.6000 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)