    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
59000.00 KRW   -0.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

S.Korean shares, won rise on cenbank's rate hike; bond yields soar

08/25/2022 | 03:16am EDT
(corrects milestone to 'second straight session' in second paragraph)

* KOSPI rises more than 1%

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield soars

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, with investors cheering the central bank's better-than-expected growth outlook and an interest rate hike in line with expectations. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield surged.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 29.81 points, or 1.22%, at 2,477.26, rising for a second straight session.

** South Korea's central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point.

** The rate hike had neutral impact on the stock market, as it was in line with expectations, while the market took a positive note from the central bank's assessment of smaller chance for economic recession, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.

** The Bank of Korea cut its projections for economic growth only slightly to 2.6% this year from 2.7% previously, before slowing further to 2.1% in 2023.

** The BOK significantly lifted its inflation forecasts, signalling more policy tightening, sending bond yields and the local currency higher.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.97%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.77%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 41.5 billion won ($31.10 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to eighth day.

** The won was last quoted at 1,335.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.4% at 1,335.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,333.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped as much as 0.71 point to 103.95 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield surged by as much as 20.7 basis points to 3.527%, while the benchmark 10-year yield jumped by as much as 16.3 basis points to 3.596%, marking their highest since June 30. ($1 = 1,334.6000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.92% 2472.69 Real-time Quote.-17.69%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 1.35% 451000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.17% 59000 End-of-day quote.-24.65%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.43% 93200 End-of-day quote.-28.85%
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 314 162 B 235 B 235 B
Net income 2022 41 461 B 31,0 B 31,0 B
Net cash 2022 118 325 B 88,4 B 88,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 396 818 B 296 B 296 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 59 000,00 KRW
Average target price 83 697,37 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.65%296 422
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-12.13%1 888
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-13.35%688
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.65%592
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-32.88%252
JNTC CO., LTD.-33.82%213