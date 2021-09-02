S.Korean stocks end 1% lower ahead of U.S. jobs data; snaps four-day rally

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, ending a
four-day rally, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs data for
clues on when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its
pandemic-era stimulus. The won and the benchmark bond yield
weakened.
** The KOSPI ended down 31.17 points, or 0.97%, at
3,175.85, pulled down by tech heavyweights.
** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix
slumped 1.04% and 1.39%, respectively, while
internet giant Naver and battery maker Samsung SDI
fell 0.56% and 4.82% each.
** KakaoBank, the country's biggest lender by market
value, fell more than 8% after local media reported that Korea
Post, South Korea's No.2 pension fund, sold around 1 trillion
won ($862.62 million) worth of stake in the company in a block
trade on Wednesday.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 382 billion won ($329.02
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on
Friday, as Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week the jobs
recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase
tapering.
** Surveys this week showed Asian and European factory activity
lost momentum last month as the pandemic disrupted supply
chains.
** Meanwhile, South Korea's August consumer inflation stayed at
a nine-year peak, raising the chances the central bank will hike
rates again this year as strong demand adds to price pressures.
** The won ended at 1,161.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement
platform, 0.37% lower than its previous close at
1,157.2.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,161.3,
while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,161.0.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 110.47.
** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis point to
1.937%.
($1 = 1,161.0100 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)