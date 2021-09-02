S.Korean stocks end 1% lower ahead of U.S. jobs data; snaps four-day rally

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, ending a four-day rally, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs data for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus. The won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The KOSPI ended down 31.17 points, or 0.97%, at 3,175.85, pulled down by tech heavyweights. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slumped 1.04% and 1.39%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and battery maker Samsung SDI fell 0.56% and 4.82% each. ** KakaoBank, the country's biggest lender by market value, fell more than 8% after local media reported that Korea Post, South Korea's No.2 pension fund, sold around 1 trillion won ($862.62 million) worth of stake in the company in a block trade on Wednesday. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 382 billion won ($329.02 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, as Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week the jobs recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase tapering. ** Surveys this week showed Asian and European factory activity lost momentum last month as the pandemic disrupted supply chains. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's August consumer inflation stayed at a nine-year peak, raising the chances the central bank will hike rates again this year as strong demand adds to price pressures. ** The won ended at 1,161.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,157.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,161.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,161.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 110.47. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.937%. ($1 = 1,161.0100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)