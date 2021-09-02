S.Korean stocks end 1% lower ahead of U.S. jobs data; snaps four-day rally

Log in
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
09/02/2021
SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, ending a four-day rally, as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs data for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus. The won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The KOSPI ended down 31.17 points, or 0.97%, at 3,175.85, pulled down by tech heavyweights. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slumped 1.04% and 1.39%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and battery maker Samsung SDI fell 0.56% and 4.82% each. ** KakaoBank, the country's biggest lender by market value, fell more than 8% after local media reported that Korea Post, South Korea's No.2 pension fund, sold around 1 trillion won ($862.62 million) worth of stake in the company in a block trade on Wednesday. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 382 billion won ($329.02 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, as Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week the jobs recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase tapering. ** Surveys this week showed Asian and European factory activity lost momentum last month as the pandemic disrupted supply chains. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's August consumer inflation stayed at a nine-year peak, raising the chances the central bank will hike rates again this year as strong demand adds to price pressures. ** The won ended at 1,161.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,157.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,161.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,161.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 110.47. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.937%. ($1 = 1,161.0100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVER CORPORATION 1.37% 445000 End-of-day quote.52.14%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.13% 76800 End-of-day quote.-5.19%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -0.63% 788000 End-of-day quote.25.48%
SK HYNIX INC. 1.41% 108000 End-of-day quote.-8.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 274 105 B 236 B 236 B
Net income 2021 38 932 B 33,6 B 33,6 B
Net cash 2021 110 313 B 95,1 B 95,1 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 516 822 B 447 B 446 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.19%446 846
HTC CORPORATION17.24%1 053
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-33.17%735
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-8.19%685
JNTC CO., LTD.-18.87%460
UNIDEVICE AG-17.21%36