  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks end at over four-month low on taper, virus fears

08/19/2021 | 03:14am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed nearly 2% lower on Thursday, its lowest in more than four months, as worries about the Delta coronavirus variant and the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering dented risk appetite. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended down 61.10 points, or 1.93%, at 3,097.83, marking the lowest close since April 1. It also posted the sharpest daily fall since Feb. 26.

** The benchmark tracked Wall Street's losses overnight after the minutes from the Fed showed officials expected they could ease stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported more than 2,000 new cases for the second time on Thursday as it struggles to subdue a wave of outbreaks during the summer holidays.

** Technology giants led the declines, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbling 1.08% and 1.44%, respectively. Naver and Samsung Biologics also dropped 1.05% and 1.81%.

** "Uncertainties about Fed's tapering is affecting South Korea equities and its peers across the region," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Han Ji-young.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 323.2 billion won ($274.74 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Of the total traded issues of 920, the number of advancing shares was only 58.

** The won ended at 1,176.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.70%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.0 per dollar, down 0.5%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.2.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 110.56.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 1.360%. ($1 = 1,176.3900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVER CORPORATION 0.12% 429000 End-of-day quote.46.67%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -1.88% 993000 End-of-day quote.20.22%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.40% 73900 End-of-day quote.-8.77%
SK HYNIX INC. 2.46% 104000 End-of-day quote.-12.24%
Financials
Sales 2021 273 583 B 233 B 233 B
Net income 2021 38 906 B 33,1 B 33,1 B
Net cash 2021 110 992 B 94,5 B 94,5 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 498 358 B 426 B 424 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 73 900,00 KRW
Average target price 102 722,22 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.77%425 510
HTC CORPORATION17.40%1 060
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-27.65%797
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-17.22%618
JNTC CO., LTD.-23.65%428
UNIDEVICE AG-13.11%37